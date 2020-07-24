Microsoft Offers For Honor, Yakuza Kiwami and More For This Week’s Free Plays Days

Microsoft has taken to the Xbox Wire to detail this week’s Free Play Days, which allows players to test out a variety of titles for free.

Starting on Thursday, July 23 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, July 26 at 11:59 p.m. PDT Microsoft is offering Yakuza Kiwami, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, and For Honor Standard Edition are all available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

If you enjoyed what you played over the weekend, Microsoft is offering this week’s titles at a discounted price, which you can view down below. All progress from the free weekend will transfer over to the main game if you do decide to purchase the complete edition.

In related news, Microsoft is offering players a limited-time deal that offers Xbox Game Pass for a whopping $1. This is a fantastic deal that is a perfect way to test out the subscription service. Xbox Game Pass is a service that allows players an instant library of games including Gears 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, and No Man’s Sky.

