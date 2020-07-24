Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Confirmed For April 8, 2022

There has been plenty of attempts in bringing out a solid video game movie adaptation into the market. Just like with any adaptation, there are some cuts and alterations usually made. While some tend to do well, others fall flat. It’s all due to the amount of content that has to be crammed into a shorter movie. One video game movie adaptation that recently launched, despite the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak going full force, did incredibly well which may have surprised a few fans.

In fact, if you recall all the way back to when the Sonic movie was first unveiled, fans tore the design choice for Sonic apart. The character designed looked drastically different from what we’ve seen in the video games, comic books, and animated cartoon series. This blowback was so bad that the movie was actually delayed to allow alterations to be made for the Sonic’s character design.

As mentioned, the film released, and shortly after the health pandemic outbreak really caused a problem forcing most countries to enter a lockdown order. Movie theaters shut down and rather than holding the movie off for another future release, it instead launched early for home media.

This film was such a hit that fans were alerted of a sequel with the director is returning with the original scriptwriters for the first film. Today we’re finding out that the film sequel is set to hit theaters on April 8, 2022. That of course could change as we’re still dealing with the coronavirus and the production has yet to start but we at the very least know that Paramount is looking to get a Sonic movie sequel out and scheduled for fans to enjoy.

