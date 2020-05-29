Sonic the Hedgehog Sequel in Development at Paramount Pictures

Video game adaptation film, Sonic the Hedgehog will be receiving a sequel at Paramount Pictures.

The news comes from Variety, where the exclusive announcement came about. The video game adaptation film was a big hit at the box office and was well-received from critics and fans alike. The film performed very well and will indeed be getting a sequel with the same group of filmmakers with Jeff Fowler in the director seat and Pat Casey and Josh Miller penning the script.

The film is currently Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 65% with a total of 164 reviews. Critics around the web are claiming the adaptation of the popular video game perfectly captures the essence of Sonic while bringing its own stylish identity. Here’s the critic consensus about the film.

“Fittingly fleet and frequently fun, Sonic the Hedgehog is a video game-inspired adventure the whole family can enjoy — and a fine excuse for Jim Carrey to tap into the manic energy that launched his career”

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Sequel is in the works and currently has no release window.

Source: Variety