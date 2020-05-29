PlayStation 5 Conference Confirmed For June 4

We’ve been hearing rumors about Sony showcasing their next-generation platform, the PlayStation 5, for a good little while now. However, there wasn’t anything official on just when we would see the console or the line of video game titles. Now thanks to a post on the official PlayStation Blog, Sony has decided to confirm the PlayStation 5 event for June 4, 2020. This event will showcase the future of gaming for the Sony line of platforms.

We’re not sure just what all will be showcased during the event, but this will apparently have plenty of video game titles being developed for the console. While Microsoft has already begun showcasing the Xbox Series X, we’re left wondering just what will Sony bring to the table in order for them to stand out. Both console platforms have their hardware components unveiled so it may come down to the line of exclusives and the features.

Join us Thursday, June 4 at 1:00pm Pacific time for a look at the future of gaming on PlayStation 5: https://t.co/Yr8fafcOVd #PS5 pic.twitter.com/F0yBbDmOtC — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 29, 2020

Not to mention, that neither platform at the moment has a release date set or a price point. Perhaps we’ll get a full breakdown of the platform on June 4, 2020, though we imagine there will be other events held later on to further hype up the launch of the PlayStation 5. At any rate, this streaming event will take place on June 4, 2020, at 1:00 PM PDT. You can catch the stream likely on all the major social media platforms from Sony such as Twitch though more information is likely to come in the next few days regarding just where to catch the stream.

Source: PlayStation Blog