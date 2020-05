PlayStation Double Discounts Sake Now Live, Full List of Discounted Titles Detailed

Sony has taken to the PlayStation Blog to detail the latest sale to grace the PlayStation Network.

Titled as the Double Discounts Sale, players will be offered a ton of great titles to choose from which will have double the savings. As usual, if you’re a PS Plus member, you will be granted even more of a sale. The list of titles vary from the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Call of Duty franchise, and the Resident Evil Franchise. There’s a ton of smaller titles sprinkled in as well!

The Double Discounts Sale is now live and will run until June 10th, 2020. Check out the full list of discounted titles down below:

PS4 Games $Sale $PS Plus $Original ASSASSIN’S CREED III REMASTERED $27.99 $15.99 $39.99 ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS – GOLD EDITION $59.99 $19.99 $99.99 ASSASSIN’S CREED ROGUE HD $19.79 $9.59 $29.99 ASSASSIN’S CREED TRIPLE PACK: BLACK FLAG, UNITY, SYNDICATE $55.79 $21.59 $89.99 BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT PREMIUM EDITION $24.79 $9.99 $39.99 BATMAN: RETURN TO ARKHAM $14.99 $9.99 $19.99 BATTLEWAKE** $22.49 $14.99 $29.99 BIRTHDAYS THE BEGINNING $25.99 $8.39 $39.99 BUS SIMULATOR $29.99 $19.99 $39.99 CALL OF DUTY: ADVANCED WARFARE GOLD EDITION $41.99 $23.99 $59.99 CALL OF DUTY: ADVANCED WARFARE SEASON PASS $34.99 $19.99 $49.99 CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS III – SEASON PASS $34.99 $19.99 $49.99 CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS III – ZOMBIES CHRONICLES EDITION $41.99 $23.99 $59.99 CALL OF DUTY: WWII – SEASON PASS $34.99 $19.99 $49.99 CALL OF DUTY: WWII – SHADOW WAR: DLC PACK 4 $10.49 $5.99 $14.99 CALL OF DUTY: WWII – THE RESISTANCE: DLC PACK 1 $10.49 $5.99 $14.99 CALL OF DUTY: WWII – UNITED FRONT: DLC PACK 3 $10.49 $5.99 $14.99 CALL OF DUTY: WWII THE WAR MACHINE DLC PACK 2 $10.49 $5.99 $14.99 CAR MECHANIC SIMULATOR $22.49 $14.99 $29.99 CARNIVAL GAMES** $25.19 $10.39 $39.99 CARNIVAL GAMES VR** $12.59 $5.19 $19.99 CATHERINE: FULL BODY DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $59.99 $39.99 $79.99 CLADUN RETURNS: THIS IS SENGOKU! $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 CONAN EXILES* $34.99 $19.99 $49.99 CONAN EXILES – BLOOD AND SAND PACK* $8.19 $6.39 $9.99 CONAN EXILES – DEBAUCHERIES OF DERKETO PACK* $8.19 $6.39 $9.99 CONAN EXILES – DELUXE EDITION* $52.49 $29.99 $74.99 CONAN EXILES – JEWEL OF THE WEST PACK* $8.19 $6.39 $9.99 CONAN EXILES – RIDERS OF HYBORIA PACK* $8.19 $6.39 $9.99 CONAN EXILES – SEEKERS OF THE DAWN PACK* $8.19 $6.39 $9.99 CONAN EXILES – THE IMPERIAL EAST PACK* $8.19 $6.39 $9.99 CONAN EXILES – THE RIDDLE OF STEEL* $5.73 $4.47 $6.99 CONAN EXILES – THE SAVAGE FRONTIER PACK* $8.19 $6.39 $9.99 CONAN EXILES – TREASURES OF TURAN PACK* $8.19 $6.39 $9.99 CREED: RISE TO GLORY** $19.49 $8.99 $29.99 DEMON GAZE II $27.99 $15.99 $39.99 ELECTRONAUTS** $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 EPIC DUMPSTER BEAR: DUMPSTER FIRE REDUX $2.99 $0.99 $4.99 FARMER’S DYNASTY DELUXE EDITION** $37.49 $24.99 $49.99 FELIX THE REAPER $16.74 $8.49 $24.99 FOUL PLAY $5.99 $1.99 $9.99 GOD WARS FUTURE PAST $19.49 $8.99 $29.99 GRAND KINGDOM $19.49 $8.99 $29.99 GRAVEL $23.99 $7.99 $39.99 GRAVEL SPECIAL EDITION $29.99 $9.99 $49.99 HANDBALL 17** $29.99 $9.99 $49.99 HATOFUL BOYFRIEND $5.99 $1.99 $9.99 HATOFUL BOYFRIEND: HOLIDAY STAR $5.99 $1.99 $9.99 HOTLINE MIAMI COLLECTION $13.99 $7.99 $19.99 KONA (VR) $8.99 $2.99 $14.99 LEGO BATMAN 3: BEYOND GOTHAM DELUXE EDITION $22.74 $10.49 $34.99 LEGO MARVEL COLLECTION $37.19 $14.99 $59.99 LEGO MARVEL SUPER HEROES 2 DELUXE EDITION $21.69 $8.74 $34.99 LEGO STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS DELUXE EDITION $18.59 $7.49 $29.99 METAL MAX XENO $25.99 $11.99 $39.99 MIGHTY NO. 9 $11.99 $3.99 $19.99 MONOPOLY PLUS $9.74 $4.49 $14.99 MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS 3 – SEASON PASS $22.49 $14.99 $29.99 MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS 3 – SPECIAL EDITION $59.99 $39.99 $79.99 MOTOGP 19 $23.99 $7.99 $39.99 MXGP 2019 – THE OFFICIAL MOTOCROSS VIDEOGAME $32.49 $14.99 $49.99 MXGP PRO $29.99 $9.99 $49.99 MXGP3 – THE OFFICIAL MOTOCROSS VIDEOGAME $23.99 $7.99 $39.99 NATURAL DOCTRINE $9.74 $4.49 $14.99 NEED FOR SPEED PAYBACK $11.99 $3.99 $19.99 NO MAN’S SKY $37.49 $24.99 $49.99 NOT A HERO $7.79 $2.59 $12.99 OUTWARD $29.99 $19.99 $39.99 OVERPASS** $47.99 $35.99 $59.99 PERSONA 5 $13.99 $7.99 $19.99 PERSONA 5: ULTIMATE EDITION $59.49 $33.99 $84.99 PIXELJUNK NOM NOM GALAXY $9.74 $4.49 $14.99 PIXELJUNK SHOOTER ULTIMATE $9.74 $4.49 $14.99 PROTOTYPE $19.49 $8.99 $29.99 PROTOTYPE 2 $25.99 $11.99 $39.99 PROTOTYPE BIOHAZARD BUNDLE $32.49 $14.99 $49.99 PSYCHO-PASS: MANDATORY HAPPINESS $20.99 $11.99 $29.99 PUYOPUYO TETRIS $15.99 $11.99 $19.99 RAW DATA VR** $23.99 $7.99 $39.99 RESIDENT EVIL 7 BIOHAZARD: END OF ZOE $11.24 $7.49 $14.99 RESIDENT EVIL TRIPLE PACK $41.64 $23.79 $59.49 RESIDENT EVIL: DELUXE ORIGINS BUNDLE $25.19 $10.39 $39.99 RIDE 3 $29.99 $9.99 $49.99 RIDE 3 – GOLD EDITION $47.99 $15.99 $79.99 ROBINSON: THE JOURNEY (VR) $17.99 $5.99 $29.99 SEBASTIEN LOEB RALLY EVO $11.99 $3.99 $19.99 SHENMUE III $41.99 $23.99 $59.99 SHENMUE III – DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $52.49 $29.99 $74.99 SKYFORGE: NECROMANCER QUICKPLAY PACK $9.09 $5.19 $12.99 SKYFORGE: NEW HORIZONS – COLLECTOR’S PACK $18.74 $12.49 $24.99 SKYFORGE: OUTLAW QUICKPLAY PACK $9.09 $5.19 $12.99 SKYFORGE: REVENANT COLLECTOR’S EDITION SEASON PASS $24.49 $13.99 $34.99 SNIPER ELITE 3 SEASON PASS $17.99 $5.99 $29.99 SNIPER ELITE 3 ULTIMATE EDITION $23.99 $7.99 $39.99 SNIPER ELITE 3: SAVE CHURCHILL PART 1 – IN SHADOWS $4.79 $1.59 $7.99 SNIPER ELITE 3: SAVE CHURCHILL, PART 2 – BELLY OF THE BEAST $4.79 $1.59 $7.99 SNK 40TH ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION $29.99 $19.99 $39.99 SOUTH PARK: THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE GOLD EDITION $51.99 $23.99 $79.99 SPRINT VECTOR** $22.49 $14.99 $29.99 STRAFE $11.24 $7.49 $14.99 SUBJECT 13** $4.54 $2.09 $6.99 TEAM SONIC RACING $29.99 $19.99 $39.99 TENNIS WORLD TOUR** $35.99 $11.99 $59.99 TENNIS WORLD TOUR – LEGENDS EDITION** $52.49 $29.99 $74.99 TENNIS WORLD TOUR – ROLAND-GARROS EDITION** $38.49 $21.99 $54.99 THE CREW 2 GOLD EDITION $55.79 $21.59 $89.99 THE FOREST $14.99 $9.99 $19.99 THE LIAR PRINCESS AND THE BLIND PRINCE $13.99 $7.99 $19.99 THE LOST CHILD $34.99 $19.99 $49.99 THE ROOM VR: A DARK MATTER** $25.49 $20.99 $29.99 THE SURGE 2 – PREMIUM EDITION $41.99 $23.99 $59.99 THE UNICORN PRINCESS** $20.99 $11.99 $29.99 THE WITCH AND THE HUNDRED KNIGHT 2 $34.99 $19.99 $49.99 THEHUNTER CALL OF THE WILD – SASEKA SAFARI $3.39 $2.79 $3.99 THEHUNTER CALL OF THE WILD – SMOKING BARRELS WEAPON PACK $3.39 $2.79 $3.99 THEHUNTER CALL OF THE WILD – TREESTAND AND TRIPOD PACK $3.39 $2.79 $3.99 THEHUNTER CALL OF THE WILD – TROPHY LODGE SPRING CREEK MANOR $3.39 $2.79 $3.99 THEHUNTER CALL OF THE WILD – WEAPON PACK 3 $3.39 $2.79 $3.99 THEHUNTER CALL OF THE WILD – YUKON VALLEY $6.79 $5.59 $7.99 THEHUNTER: CALL OF THE WILD $20.09 $10.19 $29.99 THEHUNTER: CALL OF THE WILD – 2019 EDITION $31.49 $17.99 $44.99 THEHUNTER: CALL OF THE WILD – CUATRO COLINAS GAME RESERVE $6.79 $5.59 $7.99 THEHUNTER: CALL OF THE WILD – DUCK AND COVER PACK $3.39 $2.79 $3.99 THEHUNTER: CALL OF THE WILD – HIGH-TECH HUNTING PACK $3.39 $2.79 $3.99 THEHUNTER: CALL OF THE WILD – MEDVED-TAIGA $6.79 $5.59 $7.99 THEHUNTER: CALL OF THE WILD – PARQUE FERNANDO $6.79 $5.59 $7.99 THEHUNTER: CALL OF THE WILD – VURHONGA SAVANNA $6.79 $5.59 $7.99 THEHUNTER: CALL OF THE WILD – WEAPON PACK 1 $3.39 $2.79 $3.99 THEHUNTER: CALL OF THE WILD – WEAPON PACK 2 $3.39 $2.79 $3.99 THEHUNTER: CALL OF THE WILD – WILD GOOSE CHASE GEAR $3.39 $2.79 $3.99 TOKI – JUJU DENSETSU** $13.99 $7.99 $19.99 TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON WILDLANDS ULTIMATE EDITION $77.99 $35.99 $119.99 TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON WILDLANDS YEAR 2 GOLD EDITION $51.99 $23.99 $79.99 TOUHOU DOUBLE FOCUS $5.99 $1.99 $9.99 TOUHOU GENSO RONDO: BULLET BALLET $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 TOUHOU GENSO WANDERER $19.49 $8.99 $29.99 TOUHOU KOBUTO V: BURST BATTLE $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 TOUR DE FRANCE SEASON 2019** $25.99 $11.99 $39.99 TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE! $10.49 $5.99 $14.99 TT ISLE OF MAN – RIDE ON THE EDGE 2** $47.99 $35.99 $59.99 UNO $6.49 $2.99 $9.99 UTAWARERUMONO ZAN $44.99 $29.99 $59.99 V-RALLY 4** $35.99 $11.99 $59.99 V-RALLY 4 ULTIMATE EDITION** $47.99 $15.99 $79.99 WARFACE: 10 000 KREDITS $79.99 $59.99 $99.99 WARFACE: 1000 KREDITS $7.99 $5.99 $9.99 WARFACE: 2500 KREDITS $19.99 $14.99 $24.99 WARFACE: 300 KREDITS $2.39 $1.79 $2.99 WARFACE: 500 KREDITS $3.99 $2.99 $4.99 WARFACE: 5000 KREDITS $39.99 $29.99 $49.99 WARFACE: HANDGUN PACK $3.99 $2.99 $4.99 WARFACE: MARS CONQUEROR’S EDITION $15.99 $11.99 $19.99 WARFACE: MARS EXPLORER’S EDITION $7.99 $5.99 $9.99 WARFACE: NUCLEAR PACK $7.99 $5.99 $9.99 WARFACE: YELLOW EMPEROR EDITION $47.99 $35.99 $59.99 WRC 8 DELUXE EDITION FIA WORLD RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP** $41.99 $23.99 $59.99 YAKUZA KIWAMI $14.99 $9.99 $19.99 YESTERDAY ORIGINS** $14.99 $4.99 $24.99 YOMAWARI: MIDNIGHT SHADOWS $13.99 $7.99 $19.99 ZOMBIE ARMY 4: DEAD WAR $37.49 $24.99 $49.99 ZOMBIE ARMY 4: DEAD WAR DELUXE EDITION $44.99 $29.99 $59.99 ZOMBIE ARMY 4: DEAD WAR SUPER DELUXE EDITION $59.99 $39.99 $79.99

Are you in need for some new games? Excited to learn about the Double Discount sale? Let us know which games you’re looking to pick up in the comments below!

source: PS Blog