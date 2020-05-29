First Look at Ellie Funko Pop! Vinyl from The Last of Us Part 2

Funko has been on a roll when it comes to their video game character-based Pop Vinyl figurines. There has been a couple of great announced upcoming characters, but the most recently revealed will have plenty of gamers ecstatic.

Twitter user, and Funko enthusiast — DisFunko, has shared the first look at the upcoming The Last of Us Ellie figure! The figure hasn’t been formally announced by Funko, but this is sure to be real as there has been listings for the character for months. If you’re an avid collector or just want some cool collectible merchandise to showcase your love to The Last of Us franchise, these Pops are your best bet!

Check out our first look at the Ellie Funko Pop from The Last of Us Part 2 down below:

First look at The Last of Us Part II – Ellie Pop!

Thanks u/kane.costello for sharing. pic.twitter.com/O0t9ZtzPpZ — DisFunko (@DisFunko) May 28, 2020

In related news, Funko Pop recently revealed a new slew of Pop Vinyl characters that are featured PlayStation exclusive characters.

The new wave of collectibles features Kratos from God of War, Joel from The Last of Us, The Hunter from Bloodborne, and the Jin Sakai from Ghost of Tsushima. All the new figures will be exclusive to Gamestop and will retail for $11.99 apiece. Learn more about the upcoming PlayStation Funko Pops right here!

The Last of Us Part 2 is set to release exclusive for the PlayStation 4 on June 19th. Are you excited for the upcoming game? Planning on picking any of the recently announced pops? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter