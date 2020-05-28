New PlayStation-Themed Funko POP! Vinyl Characters Announced

A new wave of PlayStation themed Funko POP! Vinyl figures have been announced and showcase some of Sony’s most iconic characters.

The new wave of collectibles features Kratos from God of War, Joel from The Last of Us, The Hunter from Bloodborne, and the Jin Sakai from Ghost of Tsushima. All the new figures will be exclusive to Gamestop and will retail for $11.99 apiece. In addition, all the figures are available to pre-order on Gamestop’s official website, which might be a smart thing to do considering how rare Funko POP! Vinyl can be.

This newly announced wave of collectibles is exceptionally cool considering most of these characters have never received a POP! Vinyl figure in the past. Fans who’ve been wanting a representation of their favorite gaming characters will finally be able to add these new figures to their collection. At the time of writing, there is no official release date, however, Gamestop’s website is expecting a late August release.

Source: Gamestop