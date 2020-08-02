UFC 4’s Career Mode Detailed in Latest Trailer

Ahead of its release later this month, EA Sports has released a brand new trailer for the latest installment in the UFC franchise.

As mentioned above, the latest trailer is all about UFC 4’s career mode. Clocking in at just under 3-minutes long, the new trailer showcases all that the career mode has to offer. Revealed in the trailer, EA Sports has detailed that the developers have redesigned the career mode to offer players the most authentic experience to date. Whether that be in or outside the octagon, every decision the player makes will affect the path of your career.

In addition, a slew of new features for the career mode has been detailed. Player Evolution will allow users to physically build your dream fighter. Every skill point you use to upgrade is one step closer to your goal. The trailer also showcases the brand new Coach Davis, who players will train with and learn the significance in relationship with your trainer. Nonetheless, this year’s career mode is the most authentic experience to date and thankfully players won’t have to wait much longer as it launches later this month.

UFC 4 officially launches worldwide on August 14, 2020, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. EA Sports also details that those who pre-order UFC 4 will receive the following listed below:

Pre-Order EA SPORTS UFC 4 today and receive:

– Tyson Fury

– Anthony Joshua

– Backyard Customization Pack

– Jean Print Shorts

– Backyard Camo Shirt

– Backyard MMA Gloves

– Skull Cap

– Gold Chain

– Kumite Customization Pack

– Kumite Gladiator Shorts

– Kumite Cobra Shirt

– Rope Gloves

– Cobra Mask

– Kumite Necklace

What are your thoughts on this career trailer? Are you going to pick it up when it drops later this summer? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: EA Sports Youtube