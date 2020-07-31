Nintendo Releases Critically Acclaimed Accolades Trailer for Paper Mario: The Origami King

Nintendo has released a critically acclaimed accolades trailer for the newly released Paper Mario: The Origami King.

Check it out down below:

The new trailer is short but to the point. Clocking in under 1-minute long, the accolades trailer boasts a stellar entry in the long-running Mario franchise. Quotes like “a perfectly polished jewel” and “an endlessly enjoyable story” flood the new trailer, as Paper Mario: The Origami King receives its rightful acclaim. Between Paper Mario: The Origami King and Sony’s critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima, gamers have been enjoying their summer with awesome video games.

Paper Mario: The Origami King is the latest Nintendo exclusive to release and fans have been loving it so far!

A lot of critics are loving the stylish open world, the revamped combat system, and the slew of likable characters you’ll meet throughout the journey. However, everything that is liked by one critic is disliked by the other; some reviews don’t like the new combat system and the way the game doesn’t have any impactful choices.Learn more about Paper Mario: The Origami King’s reviews right here!

Source: Nintendo