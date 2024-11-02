Fortnite: How to get Snoop Dogg Skins

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix has given fans a hit of nostalgia with the return of the Chapter 2 island that most players know and love. Speaking of a hit, legendary artist Snoop Dogg has taken his talents to Fortnite and you can represent him by wearing his skin.
There are two Snoop Dogg skins available, a D-O-Double G outfit and an LBC ’93 Dogg version. No matter what skin you go for, you’re going to have to splash the V-Bucks.
More Fortnite guides
20 Legendary Games Worth REVISITING in 2024
Gameranx
462K views • 3 days ago
Top 10 NEW Games of November 2024
Gameranx
734K views • 2 days ago
Fortnite: How to get TNTina’s Mythic Ka-Boom Bow | Fortnite: How to get Meowdas’ Mythic Peow Peow Rifle | Fortnite: How to get Snoop Dogg’s Mythic Drum Gun | Fortnite: All New, Unvaulted, and Vaulted Weapons | Chapter 2 Remix | Fortnite: How to get the Free Juice WRLD Skin | Fortnite: All Unvaulted and Vaulted Weapons | Chapter 2 Remix Reload | LEGO Fortnite: How to Play Split Screen | Fortnite: What is Sleep Mode? | Fortnite: How to Enable Proximity Chat | Fortnite: How to get the Free Bird Call Emote | Fortnite: How to get the Free Katalina Skin | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft Activated Balloons | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft Pressure and Trigger Plates | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Bus Station | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Rift Shards | LEGO Fortnite: How to Earn Trophies | LEGO Fortnite: What is Expert Mode? | LEGO Fortnite: What is Cozy Mode? |
How to get the Snoop Dogg D-O-Double G skin in Fortnite
The D-O-Double G bundle is available through the Fortnite in-game store. The bundle is priced at 3,500 V-Bucks and contains:
- Snoop Dogg Skin
- Dogg House Back Bling
- Lowrider Bike Glider
- Axizzle Pickaxe
- The Dogg Emote
- Snoop’s Walk Emote
- Drop It Like It’s Hot Jam Track
If you want to purchase any cosmetics separately, here are their individual prices:
- Snoop Dogg Skin (includes Dogg House Back Bling and The Dogg Emote) – 1,800 V-Bucks
- Lowrider Bike Glider – 1,200 V-Bucks
- Axizzle Pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks
- Snoop’s Walk – 500 V-Bucks
- Drop It Like It’s Hot Jam Track – 500 V-Bucks
How to get the Snoop Dogg LBC ’93 Dogg skin in Fortnite
To add this variant to your locker, you must purchase the Premium Music Pass for 1,400 V-Bucks. As soon as you purchase the Music Pass, the skin will instantly unlock and you’ll be able to equip it.
The Music Pass contains various rewards in both free and paid tiers. Included is Jam Tracks, skins for your instruments, and more. Going into Chapter 2 Remix, levelling up the Music Pass has become easier than ever. Now, XP you earn across any Fortnite mode contributes towards your Music Pass, not just XP acquired through Festival playlists.
Now you know how to get the Snoop Dogg skins in Fortnite, you can play as a legend of the rap scene in your next match.