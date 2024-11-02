Fortnite: How to get Snoop Dogg Skins

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix has given fans a hit of nostalgia with the return of the Chapter 2 island that most players know and love. Speaking of a hit, legendary artist Snoop Dogg has taken his talents to Fortnite and you can represent him by wearing his skin.

There are two Snoop Dogg skins available, a D-O-Double G outfit and an LBC ’93 Dogg version. No matter what skin you go for, you’re going to have to splash the V-Bucks.

How to get the Snoop Dogg D-O-Double G skin in Fortnite

The D-O-Double G bundle is available through the Fortnite in-game store. The bundle is priced at 3,500 V-Bucks and contains:

Snoop Dogg Skin

Dogg House Back Bling

Lowrider Bike Glider

Axizzle Pickaxe

The Dogg Emote

Snoop’s Walk Emote

Drop It Like It’s Hot Jam Track

If you want to purchase any cosmetics separately, here are their individual prices:

Snoop Dogg Skin (includes Dogg House Back Bling and The Dogg Emote) – 1,800 V-Bucks

1,800 V-Bucks Lowrider Bike Glider – 1,200 V-Bucks

1,200 V-Bucks Axizzle Pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Snoop’s Walk – 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Drop It Like It’s Hot Jam Track – 500 V-Bucks

How to get the Snoop Dogg LBC ’93 Dogg skin in Fortnite

To add this variant to your locker, you must purchase the Premium Music Pass for 1,400 V-Bucks. As soon as you purchase the Music Pass, the skin will instantly unlock and you’ll be able to equip it.

The Music Pass contains various rewards in both free and paid tiers. Included is Jam Tracks, skins for your instruments, and more. Going into Chapter 2 Remix, levelling up the Music Pass has become easier than ever. Now, XP you earn across any Fortnite mode contributes towards your Music Pass, not just XP acquired through Festival playlists.

Now you know how to get the Snoop Dogg skins in Fortnite, you can play as a legend of the rap scene in your next match.