Alan Wake 2: Lakehouse DLC – All Optional Locked Rooms

There are rooms you can miss in the Lakehouse DLC for Alan Wake 2. On Sublevel 2 and Sublevel 3, there are optional locked doors your agent can ignore — but if you want to fully understand what’s going on in the Lakehouse, you’ll want to visit these optional locations. Here are all the keycard doors you don’t need to visit to complete the Lakehouse DLC.

Where To Get The Security 3 Keycard

There’s more than one use for the Security Clearance 3 Keycard. Some of the best secrets in the DLC are located in hidden rooms you can easily miss — you’ll need to backtrack to previous floors to check them out. Before going into detail, here’s where to get the keycard.

Security Level 3 Keycard: The keycard is located on Sublevel 1. After collecting the Security 2 Keycard, you’ll need to return to Sublevel 1 and collect the Black Rock Launcher. You’ll find the keycard and the launcher at the same place.

To learn more about getting the Black Rock Launcher, check out our full guide here.

The Security 3 Keycard can be used in an additional location that is totally optional. We’ll detail where to find them and what’s inside below. The other two locked doors only require the Security 2 Keycard.

Sublevel 2 – Security 3 Door

The Interview Room on Sublevel 2 requires a Security 3 Keycard to open. Return to this floor after getting the keycard from Sublevel 1. You can backtrack anytime before completing the DLC by travelling down to Sublevel 5. The door is located to the right after exiting the elevator. It’s the northernmost room on Sublevel 2.

The room contains an additional film reel showing Dr. Jules Marmont revealing his test subject. Lane, the painter, killed himself in his cell. And now the doctor has a talking painting that he believes will put him on track to surpass all the other researchers in the FBC.

In the connecting room, you’ll find a text document. Entering this room will trigger a painting entity to spawn, so be ready with the Black Rock Laucher.

Sublevel 3 – Security 2 Doors

There are two Security 2 Keycard doors in Sublevel 3. One is located in the front-left of the massive typewriter room; the other is in the back-right. You can view both locked doors on your map.