Alan Wake 2: Lakehouse DLC – How To Get The Black Rock Launcher

The Lakehouse DLC for Alan Wake 2 adds a totally new weapon to your arsenal. The Black Rock Launcher is a special weapon that destroys the strange painting creatures that emerge from the walls of the Lakehouse. Early in your adventure, you’ll have to run away from these demonic entities — but after returning to Sublevel 1, you’ll be able to unlock the door to the Black Rock Launcher and start blowing these creatures away. They’ll kill you instantly if you get close, which is scarier than it sounds. The launcher takes several seconds to charge before you can release an explosive blast of Black Rock.

To unlock this weapon and progress the DLC, check out the full guide below.

How To Get The Black Rock Launcher

The Black Rock Launcher is located on Sublevel 1 of the Lakehouse — it is found behind a locked door where you’ll find the Power Core. To get the weapon, you’ll need to acquire the Security Clearance 02 keycard.

Where To Find Security Clearance 02 Keycard: Progress to Sublevel 2 — you’ll reach this area after completing Sublevel 3. Visiting the strange painting and fighting through the shadows, return to Sublevel 2.

Go down to the lower level. In the back security room, through the hallway of Shaded, you’ll find a dead body near a locked passcode computer.

Use the Security Clearance 02 card on the nearby locked door. To solve the puzzle and leave this area, input the code [09-22-25] to deactivate the lockdown.

Black Rock Launcher : Once the lockdown is lifted, return to the upper level. Take the elevator up to Sublevel 1 and enter the security room to the right — inside, use the switch to move the paintings to access the locked door. You may need to use it twice.

: Once the lockdown is lifted, return to the upper level. Take the elevator up to Sublevel 1 and enter the security room to the right — inside, use the switch to move the paintings to access the locked door. You may need to use it twice. Go to the large room with hanging paintings and reach the back corner with a Security Clearance 02 locked door. Collect the Black Rock Launcher and the Security Clearance 03 keycard from the table. Now you can start blasting the painting monsters.

The Black Rock Launcher fires a concentrated blast of black rock that destroys entities. It will destroy the painting creatures in one shot on normal difficulty. It isn’t needed against regular Taken. The weapon takes several seconds to charge before firing off its blast of rock. Give yourself plenty of room before charging the weapon and taking out a paint thing.