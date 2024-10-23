Alan Wake 2: Lakehouse DLC – Password Solutions Guide

The Lake House DLC for Alan Wake 2 adds even more Control-inspired madness to your adventures in the Dark Place and beyond. Both Remedy series intertwine closer than ever before as you explore a mysterious FBC facility on the shores of Cauldron Lake. The facility has state-of-the-art security, so you’ll need to crack multiple computer passwords to progress.

There are two major passwords we’re covering here. One is found right at the start of the DLC, while the second computer password appears a little later. Let’s break down how to solve both puzzles as simply as possible. Here’s your quick speedrun guide if you don’t want to bother reading notes.

First Computer Password

The first computer password is required to collect the Security Clearance 1 keycard in the Lakehouse facility. This puzzle appears very early in the Lakehouse — you’ll need it to unlock a door. Once the security door is open, you’ll be able to use the elevator with the keycard.

Password: 0-7-1-8-3-8

The password opens the security door blocking access to a keycard you’ll need. To work out the password, you’ll need to check a nearby note — there are multiple notes in the room, all with numbers you’ll need to memorize. Ignore the fake out on the calendar. The current date can’t be the last set of numbers. It can’t be birthdays, so ignore the birthday dates too.

There are two sets of numbers we need to find. Check the framed pictures on the wall to discover the date the Lakehouse facility was constructed — it was finished on 07/18. That’s the first set of numbers. The second set comes from a note near the calendar describing the inventor of a weapons system. The age of the inventor was 38. That’s our second number.

Combine the numbers to get the password and solve this puzzle early in the DLC.

Second Computer Password

The second computer password comes much later in the DLC. After collecting the Security Clearance 2 keycard. Use the keycard to enter a nearby room. The clue document states you’ll need a date and describes a “brown shape with horns” — here’s the code.

Password: 0-9-2-2-2-5

To find this code, check the calendar on the wall. That points to 09/22. That’s one set of numbers done. The second set is found near the password computer we’re trying to crack. There’s a document with descriptions of paintings you can check out. Select Page 2 to see that the described painting is marked 25. That’s all the numbers.

These aren’t the only puzzles in the DLC, but they are some of the most open-ended. Figuring out number keycodes can be a pain, so here’s a quick way to blaze through two puzzles in the Lakehouse.