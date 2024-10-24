Alan Wake 2: Lakehouse DLC – How Long Is The DLC?

The Lakehouse DLC for Alan Wake 2 is one of two DLC expansions for the Remedy horror sequel, but the Lakehouse is a much more rewarding experience. In this expansion, you play as an FBC Agent exploring the dark Lakehouse facility. Inside the underground, you’ll encounter transformed former agents turned into Taken and a totally new enemy. It’s an elaborate expansion with a lot more meat, but it isn’t exceptionally long. If you’re curious to see how long the new expansion is, we’ve got you covered.

More Alan Wake 2 guides:

Sawed-Off Shotgun Location | Crossbow Location | Rifle Location | Pump-Action Shotgun Location | Cauldron Lake Cult Stashes | Watery Cult Stashes | Bright Falls Cult Stashes | Cauldron Lake Lunchboxes | Watery Lunchboxes | Bright Falls Lunchboxes | Cauldron Lake Nursery Rhymes | Watery Nursery Rhymes | Bright Falls Nursery Rhymes | Final Nursery Rhyme | Dark Place & Subway Words of Power | Oceanview Hotel & Poet’s Cinema Words of Power

How Long Is The Lakehouse?

The Lakehouse is a special epilogue chapter to the Return scenario. It is meant to be played after finishing the main story — it is much more difficult than most of Alan Wake 2 and features some challenging encounters against enemies. The Lakehouse itself is an expansive facility with multiple sublevels and an elevator you can use to freely explore.

To unlock the full Lakehouse, you’ll need to explore 5 Sublevels of the facility. You can return to previous floors to explore them more fully or push ahead to the bottom floor to defeat the creature at the heart of the Altered World Event.

First time players can expect the DLC chapter to take about 1 hour and 30~ minutes to complete. This is for a standard playthrough on Normal Difficulty.

This DLC can take up to 2 hours or more if you want to focus on exploring everything the facility has to offer. Before going to the bottom floor, you can use all three Security Keycards to unlock more doors in the underground.

Exploring with Security Keycards may reveal unseen secrets. You’ll want to reload and replay to discover everything you missed.

The Lakehouse has 6 floors – a ground floor and 5 sublevels – with three Security Keycards.

You’ll fight Taken enemies and new painting creatures that can kill your character in a single hit if you don’t tap.

enemies and new that can kill your character in a single hit if you don’t tap. There are three weapons — an FBC issued government handgun, a shotgun and the new Black Rock Launcher.

There are doors to unlock with keycards and a big boss waiting for you at the end. There are reasons to replay — you can find secret cameos from important Control characters — so be on the lookout and return to previous floors. There’s a lot more to see in this DLC. If you play one of the expansions, you’ll really want to play this one.