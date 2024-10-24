Alan Wake 2: Lakehouse DLC – How To Find The Control 2 Tease

There’s a wild Control 2 teaser trailer in the Alan Wake 2 DLC — and it’s very easy to miss if you’re not looking. The teaser trailer shows a disturbing vision of a possible future and expands on the spooky themes of the original Control. While there haven’t been any official trailers for the announced sequel, this in-game cutscene is the biggest tease we’ve seen so far. It is undeniably the direction Control 2 is going, and we’re incredibly excited to learn more. If you want to check out the trailer or just want to hear more about it, here’s where to find it.

‘Murderer & Victim’ Guide

To watch the Control 2 Teaser and unlock the ‘Murderer & Victim‘ trophy / achievement in the Lakehouse DLC, you’ll need to find the clicker. This is located very late in the DLC. You’ll find it right before the end of the story.

Teaser Trailer Location : Progress the DLC until you reach Sublevel 4 — this is the archives and storage section. You’ll need to pass through a maze of metal cabinets to reach the office in the center of the storage area.

: Progress the DLC until you reach — this is the archives and storage section. You’ll need to pass through a maze of metal cabinets to reach the office in the center of the storage area. Outside the lit office, use the large switch to turn out the lights.

Go inside and use the clicker in the center of the room. This is a totally optional interaction and can be skipped.

Use the clicker three times to enter the Oceanview Hotel hallway from the game Control. When you can move, enter the open door straight ahead.

to enter the Oceanview Hotel hallway from the game Control. When you can move, enter the open door straight ahead. The strange door leads to stairs, taking you up to a cell containing Dylan Faden — or Prime Candidate 6 .

— or . To watch the trailer, interact with Dylan. Stand behind the line around the cell and look at him to talk. Go through all of his dialogue options.

When you run out of dialogue, the trailer will play. You’ll need to go through all the dialogue with Dylan. After the cutscene plays, you’ll unlock the ‘Murderer & Victim‘ achievement / trophy.

Watching this scene is totally optional. You can leave the Sublevel 4 office and immediately reach the elevator to ride down to Sublevel 5. The bottom level is where you’ll complete the DLC chapter.

Now, we need to talk about what the teaser actually shows.

What Does the Control 2 Teaser Show?

The teaser is revealed by a new version of Dylan Faden we haven’t seen before. It’s been four years since the Oldest House went dark — the main setting of Control — and entering the Oceanview hallway through the clicker reveals a Dylan that’s much more lucid than usual. Normally, Dylan is a babbling incoherent mess. In The Lakehouse, Dylan can briefly hold a conversation. Talking to him triggers the cutscene.

The Control 2 teaser shows a world outside the Oldest House — the streets of New York are ravaged by the fungal infection and the city is twisted like the failed sections of the Oldest House. Whatever chaos was inside the house has escaped onto the streets of the city, and the trailer clearly shows we’ll be leaving the cramped confines of the Oldest House for the first time.

But that isn’t the only strange thing we see. Dylan Faden is at the center of the chaos, taking a prominent place in the twisted version of the New York skyline. Earlier in the alternate dimension, you can spot a portrait on the left wall. The portrait is in the style of the Director portraits in the FBC — Dylan’s sister is the current director, and Dylan himself was a promising candidate for Director. The portrait appears to be Dylan himself as the Director of the FBC, the paint of the portrait twisted oddly in the shape of the alternate reality’s symbol.

What does any of this mean? There’s no way to know until Control 2 gets an official trailer that shows the premise — but this is the closest thing we’ve got so far. If you’re a fan of Control, you’ll need to see this spooky vision of a far more ambitious sequel.