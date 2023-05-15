Dead Island 2: Missing Shane Guide | Lost & Found Quest

The Lost & Found quests are great side quests to focus on in Dead Island 2 since they tend to net the player some great loot. The Missing Person subsection of the Lost & Found quests have players exploring the streets of LA in search of NPCs who have left paper trails across the city.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to unlock and complete Missing: Shane in Dead Island 2.

Missing: Shane Walkthrough

In order to access the Missing quests, you’ll need to have progressed through Dead Island 2‘s story until you’ve turned the water back on for the Sterling Hotel in Ocean Avenue at the end of the main mission called “Plumbing the Depths.” Once completed, you’ll have access to the hotel safehouse’s “Missing” board that lists people who’ve gone MIA. Some people may think that Missing: Shane is bugged since the request sheet often won’t show up. Luckily, to fix the problem, players will need to complete one small side quest in Venice Beach. With the “Coast Guardian” quest finished, interact with the paper on the board titled “Missing: Shane” to begin the quest.

When you pick up the sheet, you’ll find out that Shane was last seen on Venice Beach at lifeguard hut #17. Fast travel to the Blue Crab Grill and then head to the location marked on the map below:

Enter the lifeguard hut by climbing up the south side of it to avoid taking electrical damage, turn off the generator, and then go inside. Inside the hut, grab the note titled “Offer of a Lifetime” that’s on the desk.

The note asks for Shane to meet someone named Nell at lifeguard hut #18. Head north to the hut to the location marked on the map below:

When you get close to the hut, you’ll be tasked with clearing out the nearby zombies in case Shane is alive and inside. Once they’re all dead, you’ll realize that Shane is still nowhere to be found. One of the zombies, however, was Nell, the guy who had Shane meet him at hut #18 who dropped a note when killed. Pick up the note titled “For Whom the Nell Tolls” from the ground.

The note says that Shane may have gone to lifeguard HQ in Santa Monica pier. Fast travel there and then search the building for a Crusher apex zombie named “TJ the Lifeguard.” Take him down and then pick up the note he drops named “Barbara or Bust.” When you do, you’ll find that Shane left the city on a boat and the quest will be complete.