Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Ranked Play Release Date

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been out for just over three months now and the highly anticipated Ranked Play has still yet to be added to the newest entry of the popular FPS franchise. The mode developed by Treyarch has had many leaks about its upcoming inclusion over the last few weeks, but official word has been few and far between. The good news is that the competitive mode now has a release date for players to look forward to. This guide will explain when Ranked Play is set to arrive in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Ledge Hang Mechanic Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Prisoner Rescue Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Perk System Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Knock Out Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Switch Between Killstreaks and Scorestreaks | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Weapon Inspect | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Full Achievement and Trophy List | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crocodile Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crappy Way to Die Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Nessie Achievement / Trophy Guide

Ranked Play Release Date for Modern Warfare 2

Ranked Play is set to release in Modern Warfare 2 along with Season 2 of the game’s live service. Going by the countdown you can see on the Battle Pass for Season 1, it would appear that the start date of Season 2 for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 was initially meant to start on February 1. Whether it be the original plan or a delay, we now know via a tweet made by the official Call of Duty Twitter account on January 18 that confirmed the start of the next season of content will be on February 15.

In this tweet, Infinity Ward confirmed new content for Warzone as well as new maps, weapons, and modes for multiplayer. This is also where it was confirmed that Ranked Play will be returning in the new season. A blog post breaking down the new content was released a few days later, where it was confirmed that Ranked Play will launch alongside the start of Season 2, meaning players will be able to climb the competitive ladder starting on February 15. A new blog post about the upcoming season confirmed that more details about the mode will be shared as the release date approaches, so keep an eye out here on Gameranx for future info on the mode.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- All Safe Codes and Locations | Gentleman Thief Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Keeping this One Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Test Drive Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign: Ending and Post-Credit Scene Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Fix Vault Edition Operator Bug | How to Get Vault Edition Operators | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Where Is Hardcore Mode? | Tier 1 Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Check Your K/D | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Best Kastov-74u Loadout | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Unlock Mastery Calling Cards and Emblems | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Best M4 Loadout | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Mastery Camo System Explained | How to Unlock Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Easy Ways to Earn Killstreaks in Multiplayer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Level Up Your Weapons FAST | Weapon XP Grind Tips and Tricks | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Unlock All Launch Operators