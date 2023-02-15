Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a huge list of weapons that you can take into battle and also has a deep weapon customization system that can see players creating some pretty unique loadouts. While players can spend hours creating the weapon that fits them, many are going to want to know what makes a gun as powerful as it can possibly be. One such weapon is the Chimera, which some fans might recognize as the Honey Badger from Call of Duty: Ghosts. This guide will provide a breakdown of one of the best loadouts for your Chimera in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

Best Chimera Loadout In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The important thing to note is that the new attachment system in Modern Warfare 2 is different than previous installments that will require you to experiment with other weapons to really get the class that you want. As you are putting together your best Chimera build, just know that you will need to use a few other weapons to get the attachments they provide to make this loadout as strong as possible.

The VLK LZR 7MW Laser attachment from the leveling the STB 556 AR to Level 5 can also be a great help to make sure you get the first few shots off. While The laser is visible when you ADS, the Aim Down Sight and Sprint to Fire Speed that is affected by some of the previous attachments as well as Aiming Stability. Moving onto the Optic, the Slimline Pro is unlocked from t he Lachmann MP5 Sub at Level 11. The sight provides a clear and precise reticle that might make your ADS Speed but other attachments here will offset that. The Ravage-8 Stock is earned when the FTAC Recon reaches Level 8. It provides bonuses to Crouch Movement, Sprint, and ADS Speed with a slight negative to Recoil control

The D37 Grip is unlocked from the BAS-P at Level 12 and sees the Aiming Stability be negatively affected but this will offset the Recoil Control penalty of the Ravage-8. Lastly, the 45-Round Mag from a Level 16 Chimera is exactly what it says in the name: gives you 45 bullets before having to unlock. This allows players to win more engagements before being forced to reload.

While these are great attachments that bring that greatly improve the Chimera, there are a few others that I could also work to your benefit. The FTAC Ripper 56 provides an increase to the weapons Aiming Idle and Recoil Stability are increased as well as an improvement to Hip Fire Accuracy. This will, however, take a hit to your ADS Speed Walking Speed.

The 10″ SA Phoenix will give you some extra range for players that want to use the weapon at longer distances but will take away the gun’s built-in suppressor. The Barrel provides improved Damage Range, Bullet Velocity, Hip Fire Accuracy, and Recoil Control while it will decrease your ADS and Movement Speed as well as the gun’s Hip Recoil Control

