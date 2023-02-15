Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a huge list of weapons that you can take into battle and also has a deep weapon customization system that can see players creating some pretty unique loadouts. While players can spend hours creating the weapon that fits them, many are going to want to know what makes a gun as powerful as it can possibly be. One such weapon is the Victus XMR, a powerful sniper added in Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2. This guide will provide a breakdown of one of the best loadouts for your Victus XMR in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

Best Victus XMR Loadout In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The important thing to note is that the new attachment system in Modern Warfare 2 is different than previous installments that will require you to experiment with other weapons to really get the class that you want. As you are putting together your best Victus XMR build, just know that you will need to use a few other weapons to get the attachments they provide to make this loadout as strong as possible.

The SP-X 80 6.6X Scope is a great middle-ground of the scope that can be beneficial for long-range engagements and quickscoping. With only a medium sniper glint, you will have both 6.6x Magnification and an 11.0x Magnification Toggle. You will get this scope from the SP-R 208 when you get the weapon to Level 5. The XRK Bullseye Stock is unlocked when the Victus XMR Level 11 and provides you better ADS Speed and Sprint Speed while slightly hurting your Aiming Stability.

The Mack 21.5 Short Barrel Victus XMR to Level 20 will be great for quickscoping since it will give you better Hip Recoil Control and ADS Speed while negatively affecting your Bullet Velocity, Damage Range, and Hip Fire Accuracy. Bruen Q900 Grip is also taken from the Victus XMR at Level 22 and will give you bonuses to Sprint to Fire and ADS Speed while having a negative affect on Recoil Control. Finally, the VLK LZR 7MW Laser attachment from the leveling the STB 556 AR to Level 5 can also be a great help to make sure you get the first few shots off. While The laser is visible when you ADS, the Aim Down Sight and Sprint to Fire Speed that is affected by some of the previous attachments as well as Aiming Stability.

While these are great attachments that bring that greatly improve the Victus XMR, there are a few others that I could also work to your benefit. Raptor-FVM40 is a very fun and unique scope that will give you a Bullet Drop Indicator, letting you hit your shots from far ranges. While the scope gives you a very large sniper glint, the Bullet Drop Indicator will also give you a 13.0x Magnification and better ADS Speed. XRK Rise 50 is also a really good Stock that will lessen your Recoil Control while increasing your Crouch Movement, Sprint, and ADS Speed.

Corvus Responder This will really not be the choice for players for want to fully focus on quickscoping as it will decrease your ADS Speed but can be used when sniping from the range with improved Recoil Steadiness and Flinch Resistance. Sticking with long-range engagements, the Mack 8 33.5 Super Barrel will give you better Damage Range, Hip Fire Accuracy, and Bullet Velocity while making ADS Speed and Hip Recoil Control worse.

