Gotham Knights: Players Have Discovered A Trick To Earn Infinite Ability Points, But It Isn’t Very Practical

You won’t be able to max out your unlockable skills in a single playthrough of Gotham Knights — and many players are having trouble getting them all even after two playthroughs. Gotham Knights is a buggy game, and players believe they’ve found a method to infinitely collect ability points. The trick absolutely works for earning an extra Ability Point, or just regaining one if you missed one due to a bug. Sometimes the game just won’t award you with the points you should have earned, and when that happens, you can fight back with this exploit.

But be warned — this trick isn’t even remotely practical. It essentially requires you to replay the story until you can complete Talon Caches collectible challenge. This is multiple hours into the game, and it will net you exactly one ability point. That’s extremely useful for earning all the ability points you need in two runs, but totally absurd if you’re aiming to unlock all the points available to your character. You might be better off hunting down all the collectibles with our guides below.

But if you really want to learn how this trick works, check out the rest of the guide.

More Gotham Knights guides:

All Puzzle Solutions | All Batarang Collectible Locations | All Landmark Collectible Locations | All Street Art Collectible Locations | All Historia Strigidae Collectible Locations | How To Unlock Clayface’s Side-Quest | How To Swap Heroes | Character Guide | Momentum Explained | Knighthood Explained | How To Turn Off Multiplayer | How To Unlock Fast Travel | How To Beat Case 1.4 Mr. Freeze | Bonus Ending | Faster Leveling | Powering Up With Modchips | How To Farm Nth Metal

How Players Are Earning Extra Ability Points

There’s a trick in Gotham Knights players can use to earn extra ability points — with these points, you can purchase new skills in the pause menu. The only way to unlock all of them is to complete most of the challenges in the game and to reach Level 40, which is only available in NG+. You can learn more about maxing out all your abilities in our guide right here.

There’s a problem — some players aren’t getting all the ability points through legit play. For whatever reason, ability points aren’t be awarded for certain activities. It isn’t clear what activity isn’t working properly, but some players are reaching Level 40 and completing everything in-game without earning every ability point.

And clever players found a solution. To earn more ability points than you’re meant to have, you can re-complete the Talon Caches. There are 5 Talon Caches on the map in hidden locations. By travelling to these caches and clearing them, you’ll earn a bonus Ability Point. Normally, like all other challenges, you can only complete this once. But if you play on NG+ you can earn a repeat Ability Point by completing the Talon Caches again.

How To Earn Extra Ability Points : After reaching the point of the story where the Court of Owls reveal themselves, you’ll be able to tackle Historia Strigidae challenges and explore hidden Court of Owls vaults. There are 5 Talon Caches you can find on the map — finding them all gives you an ability point. In NG+ , you can repeat this challenge to earn another ability point. Theoretically, you’d be able to earn that ability point, then start yet another NG+, play through the story until Talon Caches are unlocked, earn the caches again, and repeat forever for infinite ability points.

: After reaching the point of the story where the Court of Owls reveal themselves, you’ll be able to tackle challenges and explore hidden Court of Owls vaults. There are you can find on the map — finding them all gives you an ability point.

This trick only works with Talon Caches. You won’t earn anything from repeating challenges like tutorials, batarangs, or any of the other collectibles that give you an extra ability point for finishing. This is exclusive to NG+, so you need to complete the game at least once!