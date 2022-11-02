Gotham Knights: How to Beat Clayface (Second Encounter) | Boss Guide

When following the Clayface side quest in Gotham Knights, players will end up coming face-to-face with the iconic villain for two boss fights. The first takes place in CF1.2: Disturbance at the Dixons and the second is in CF1.3: Rumble at the Reservoir. If you’re looking for a guide to beat Clayface in the first encounter, check out this one here. The guide below won’t touch on anything regarding the CF1.2 fight, instead, it focuses solely on the fight in CF1.3.

Although the first Clayface fight in Gotham Knights has some complexity to it, you’ll be surprised to see that the second one is relatively straightforward in comparison. That’s not to say that it’s easy, especially if you’re under-leveled for it, but that there are far fewer things to keep straight as you take on the villain. Use the guide below to learn how.

Clayface Boss Guide

As mentioned above, the second Clayface boss fight is a lot more simple than the first as there aren’t multiple mechanics to be juggling for the entire length of the fight. For the most part, it’s just you and him squaring off. Be warned: while there are plenty of missions in Gotham Knights that the player can tackle while not at the suggested level, it’s not a bad idea to get to at least level 20 to take on Clayface, otherwise, he hits hard and can be a little too tanky.

Phase 1

The first phase of the fight has you facing off against Clayface when he’s transformed into a huge monster. He has a pretty limited moveset, but he attacks frequently, so you’ll need to play a lot more defensively than you might otherwise be playing for the rest of your experience in Gotham Knights.

To deal damage, you’ll need to avoid his numerous attacks and strike when you have an opening. Luckily, Clayface is pretty slow and he telegraphs his attacks pretty well so avoiding them is relatively simple.

When he goes for a large sweeping attack by putting one hand on the ground and turning around quickly, either run out of reach of the attack across the room or try and get behind him to deliver some punches while he’s preoccupied.

His slam attacks where he takes swings at you are pretty easy to read and avoid, especially if you’re spamming the dodge button, but you’ll need to keep an eye out for his grab attack. You’ll be able to see it coming when he lifts his arm up above his head and quickly brings it down on the ground to scoop you up. If he manages to grab you, there’s not much for you to do other than to tank the hit. Luckily, you can heal while he damages you so make sure to do that to avoid being downed. The grab attack does a lot of damage so make sure you stay out of reach of it.

The best attack that Clayface can do in terms of being easily avoidable and leaving him open to attack is the large slam where he fully extends both arms, connects the hands into a fist and brings them down hard to the ground. It’s really easy to avoid since it’s so slow and he takes several seconds to recover after bringing his fists down. This means that you can easily get some quick damage in if you’re close to his body. You can also attack his extended arms after dodging out of the way.

The other major thing to keep in mind in all phases of the second Clayface fight is the pool of clay that forms underneath the boss’ feet. When you stand on it, it’ll bubble for a second or two before turning into harmful spikes. This means that your window for attacking is pretty small and can be interrupted pretty quickly. To maximize your damage, make sure to use a combination of both ranged attacks, hand-to-hand combat, and Momentum Abilities.

All things considered, this first phase is pretty simple. Take Clayface down to about 75% of his health bar and you’ll see a cutscene starting the next phase.

Phase 2

This phase doesn’t actually count for much in terms of the overall fight against Clayface. After the cutscene where he breaks the floor, you’ll find yourself on the Batcycle driving through the sewers. Avoid the clay that bursts out of the floor and ceiling until you drive into a cutscene where you see Clayface beginning to harden.

Phase 3

When you make it back to Clayface for the third phase of the fight, he’ll have grown two additional arms coming out of his back. Because of the heat in the room, his fists have turned to stone and after each of his attacks, they fall off. He’ll regrow them when all four fists have been destroyed so the best course of action is to bait out his simple punch attacks four times and then strike for maximum damage while he’s regrowing his fists.

He still uses a lot of the same moves as before but adds a four-punch combo to the mix. If you’re fighting him up close, he’ll do that pretty often, making this phase of the fight pretty simple as well thanks to how frequently he’s immobilized due to his broken hands.

When you get Clayface down to about one-third of his remaining health bar, the fourth phase of the fight will start with another cutscene.

Phase 4

The fourth phase of the Clayface fight is probably the most difficult. In a cutscene, Clayface loses all four of his arms in favor of growing two new arms, one shaped like a hammer and the other shaped like a spear. In this phase, he attacks very quickly with little windup time meaning that it’s often hard to anticipate his attacks. Paired with the constantly attacking puddle of clay he walks around in, Clayface is extremely lethal up close for this portion of the fight.

It’s best, then, to bait out some of his longer-ranged attacks by running to the far end of the arena, letting him wind up for them, and then running in to deal some damage while he’s vulnerable only to run back to safety after getting in a punch or two.

This section is tricky as you may not be dealing tons of damage at a time making it a little slow. It’s important to remember that you have a handful of ranged options between your ranged attacks and Momentum Abilities that can allow you to chip away at what remains of Clayface’s health bar while you’re between running and attacking.

It’s important to note that you’re still faster than Clayface is so if you can get behind him while he slowly turns, you should be able to deal a good portion of damage as long as you avoid getting knocked off your feet by the clay puddle.

Once you’ve completely reduced Clayface’s health bar, the fight will be over and you’ll be treated to a cutscene of him being contained by a Gotham SWAT team.