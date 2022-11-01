Gotham Knights: How to Beat Clayface (First Encounter) | Boss Guide

Clayface is one of Batman’s most iconic villains, but, following the caped crusader’s death in Gotham Knights, he’s left to be dealt with by the Bat-family. After starting the Clayface side quest, players will find his lair and then face off against him once in CF1.2: Disturbance at the Dixons and once more in CF1.3: Rumble at the Reservoir.

The first time you encounter him in CF1.2, you’ll be in for a three-phase boss fight. While the fight itself isn’t exactly one of Gotham Knights‘ most challenging encounters, it can be a little tricky to finish if you don’t know exactly what to do thanks to Clayface’s ability to regenerate health. Use the guide below to easily take out the monster and move on to CF1.3.

More Gotham Knights guides:

All Batarang Collectible Locations | All Landmark Collectible Locations | All Street Art Collectible Locations | How To Unlock Clayface’s Side-Quest | How To Swap Heroes | Character Guide | Momentum Explained | Momentum Abilities Explained | All Investigation Puzzle Solutions | How To Turn Off Multiplayer | How to Fast Travel | How to Use Smoke Bombs | How to Find Premeditated Crimes | Perfect Strike and Timed Strike Explained | How to See the True Ending | How to Use Modchips | All Historia Strigidae Page Locations | Knighthood Explained | How to Unlock the Talon Suit | How to Beat the Harley Quinn Boss Fight |

Clayface Boss Guide

The actual fight against Clayface isn’t too challenging on account of him not having too many moves at his disposal. That said, when you first run into him as he’s filming a biopic with multiple clones of himself who then join the fight as well making the real challenge of the fight managing multiple targets at once.

Phase 1

When you first start your fight against Clayface, you’ll be up against three copies of the monster at once. You’ll notice that, while all three clay forms have individual health bars, damaging any of the three chips away at the large health bar at the top of the screen.

While it might be your instinct to focus on taking down one clay copy at a time, you’ll quickly notice that once a copy goes down, another will drop down on one knee in order to heal the downed clone and refill the health bar at the top of the screen. In order to finish the first phase of the fight, you’ll have to put all three clones down at once.

To do this, it’s a good idea to focus your attacks on two clones at once, switching between targets until both of their health bars are pretty low. Finish one off and then take care of the second before it has a chance to heal up its downed friend. With two down, you’ll be left to grapple with a single clone that won’t have time to heal its comrades on account of it being busy dealing with your attacks.

The clones don’t pose much of a threat on their own as they have a pretty limited move pool when fighting you up close. As you fight them, usually you’ll have two clones fighting you in close range and one using long-range attacks. The clone using long-range attacks is the real threat at this point in the fight.

They’ll be able to knock you off your feet with a ground slam attack that shoots clay up from underneath you if you don’t dodge it. The other attack to watch out for is a grab attack that has them sink into the floor and pop up next to you to grab you leaving you open for attacks from the other clones. Luckily, both attacks are pretty simple to avoid as long as you’re keeping an eye out for them.

Once you’ve downed all three clones at once, the next phase of the fight will start.

Phase 2

After taking down the clones together, you’ll see a brief cutscene where Clayface summons a swarm of skeleton-like clay enemies to join the fight. Luckily, they’re easy to kill as they’re extremely fragile and don’t have much health.

It’s easy to get swarmed by the group of enemies early on, so make sure you stay out of corners and you should be just fine. Because the Clayface clones are still a part of the fight, they’ll continue attacking you with both their close and long-range attacks meaning that you may have to dodge more often than you do during regular combat. Take your time, take out the mob of clay skeletons and then you’ll be left to fight off the three clay clones once more.

Once it’s just you and the clones alone again, defeat them in the same way as you did in the first phase. After knocking all three down once more, you’ll be in the third phase of the fight.

Phase 3

The third phase of the Clayface fight doesn’t have a cutscene that starts it, instead, Clayface summons another large group of clay skeletons to fight alongside him again. This time, if you defeat the entire mob, they’ll respawn. Additionally, each time you down one of the skeletons they’ll explode in a blast of clay. That means you’ll need to be quick on your feet in order to escape unscathed. The radius isn’t too big, however, so they don’t pose too much of a threat.

To finish the last phase of the fight, reduce the number of skeletons down to about three. This will thin out the pack without triggering their respawn and you’ll be able to focus on the clay clones once more. Defeat them in the same way that you took them down in their first two phases. They don’t have many notable changes to their attack patterns, the only thing you need to watch out for are the skeletons that can interrupt your combos. Just make sure that you’re staying on the defensive and you’ll finish the fight.

Once the health bar at the top of the screen is depleted, a cutscene will trigger and Clayface will retreat.