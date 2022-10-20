Prodeus: Finding All the Secrets and Ore Fragments on Gate to Chaos

The last full-length stage in Prodeus‘s first campaign goes old-school with a good old-fashioned dark cathedral. It’s cramped, falling apart, riddled with demons, and has a gate to hell right in the middle of the main worship area. What else could you want from an evil church?

Here’s where to find everything you’ll want to pillage from the Gate to Chaos.

Prodeus Secrets & Ore Guides:

Sacrum | Research | Fuel | Wretch | Genesis, Part 1 | Genesis, Part 2 | Excavation | Chaos Generator | Memoriam | Marksman | Descent | Hazard | Meltdown | The Forge | Corruption | Atonement | Progenitor | Hexarchy | Trench | Space Station | Aftermath | Frost | Gate to Chaos

Trials: Shotgun | Shredders | Rockets | Grenades

Finding All the Secrets & Ore on Gate to Chaos

After the last couple of stages, both of which were relatively short, Gate to Chaos is the last marathon run in “The Kingdom Between.” It’s got well over 200 monsters to kill, one of the most irritatingly well-hidden secrets in the campaign, and some good old-fashioned weird ’90s puzzle design. After 27 levels of dark science-fiction mayhem, you’re going to wrap this game up by, uh, ringing a magic bell to open a portal to the nether dimensions. As one does.

Secrets: 5

#1: After you hit the first Nexus Point after the cathedral, continue forward into the weirdly gooey organic-looking room. There’s a hidden passageway behind the stalk in the center of the area (circled below), which a couple of Crawlers spawn from as you approach.

It leads onto a ledge with an Ore Fragment and a large cache of plasma ammunition.

#2: On the battlements above the first Nexus Point, there’s a hole in the wall with a glowing red light behind it.

If you stop long enough to check it out, you’ll discover that the light’s coming from a switch on the other side of the wall.

Throw that switch to open a compartment in the floor behind you. It contains a few rockets and an Ore Fragment.

#3: At the top of the battlements, before you cross the bridge to go back into the castle, check out the broken tower next to the open gate.

There’s a “staircase” of protruding bricks along its interior wall. Climb them to find a cache of plasma ammo and an Ore Fragment.

#4: Once you’ve entered the Labyrinth, it is, despite the name, pretty easy to navigate. Like every other level in Prodeus, if there’s something trying to kill you, walk towards it.

You should stumble across this level’s Automap near the Labyrinth’s entrance. If the Automap alcove is on your left (below), go straight forward towards the wall, then take two lefts and follow the passageway to its end.

You’ll eventually find a hidden room with an Ore Fragment and a large stash of rockets.

Alternatively, if you wait until you’ve reached the end of the maze and can jump on top of the walls, the entrance to the secret room is in the corner across from your initial entry point, next to the exit switch on the podium. It’s relatively easy to spot from above because the secret room extends well underneath the Labyrinth’s outer wall (below).

You’ll have to re-run most of the maze if you uncover the secret this way, but if you’re having trouble finding it from inside the maze, it’s a decent fallback option.

#5: Throw the switch at the end of the Labyrinth to open the exit gate on the other side of the room. When you go through it, you’ll end up at the bottom of a series of ramps with Fiends at the top, Bloaters above you, and a big pack of zombies in your way.

When you’ve taken care of all of that, go to the top of the second ramp where the Fiends were, and check out the wall opposite the exit. That looks a lot like a door all on its own, doesn’t it.

This is an irritatingly finicky secret. You can interact with this chunk of the wall, but only while you’re standing on its left side. It opens onto a small room with 4 armor shards and an Ore Fragment.

Ore Fragments: 10

#1: After you unsuccessfully try to ring the bell in the cathedral, leave via the wall that just opened up and rampage through the catacombs until you find your first Nexus Point.

If you drop down to the lowest of the nearby ramps, there’s a half-raised portcullis that leads down a passageway below the Nexus Point—seriously, you can see it glowing right through the ceiling (below)—into a room with some assorted ammunition and this Ore Fragment.

#2: See Secret #1, above.

#3: After the room mentioned in Secret #1, above, you’ll enter a dungeon with brick walls, where you have to circle the room to reach the exit. If you look down at the hole in the middle of the area, there’s a rocket launcher, some ammo for it, and an Ore Fragment at the bottom, along with a whole pack of monsters that will all spawn when you try to leave.

(If you’re having trouble reaching 100% kill count on Gate to Chaos, it’s probably either the pack of monsters down here or you’re leaving a few stragglers alive in the Labyrinth.)

#4: See Secret #2, above.

#5: See Secret #3, above.

#6: From the tower mentioned in Secret #3, above, go out on the bridge and look back the way you came. There’s a dead human on the edge of the battlements, and next to him, there’s a hidden alcove that holds an Ore Fragment.

#7: See Secret #4, above.

#8: When you escape the Labyrinth, look around on the podium with the exit switch.

You’ll spot this Ore Fragment nearby at the top of a stack of boxes.

#9: See Secret #5, above.

#10: The last Ore Fragment in “The Kingdom Between” is found in plain sight as you progress through the castle after the Labyrinth, next to the door that leads back to the castle’s entrance.

The final stage of Prodeus‘s story campaign, Nexus Distortion, has no secrets or Ore Fragments. It’s just an arena battle to the death, where victory wraps up “The Kingdom Between” for the time being. Why not try out some of Prodeus‘s community content next?