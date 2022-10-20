Prodeus: Finding All the Secrets and Ore Fragments on Frost

Okay, so Hell actually froze over. Now what?

Prodeus goes full circle in Frost, a stage that’s set in what’s left of Sacrum and Research after you ice-blasted the asteroid’s surface at the end of Space Station. It features a new weapon, some old familiar locations, and one of the toughest fights in the game’s default campaign.

Here’s where to dig, and with what, to find some treasures in Frost.

Prodeus Secrets & Ore Guides:

Sacrum | Research | Fuel | Wretch | Genesis, Part 1 | Genesis, Part 2 | Excavation | Chaos Generator | Memoriam | Marksman | Descent | Hazard | Meltdown | The Forge | Corruption | Atonement | Progenitor | Hexarchy | Trench | Space Station | Aftermath | Frost

Trials: Shotgun | Shredders | Rockets | Grenades

Finding All the Secrets & Ore on Aftermath

It’s a little meta, but Aftermath is interesting in that it features a bunch of contextual clues for the more ridiculously hidden secret areas in the first two stages of the game. This includes the random secret door in Sacrum and the time-limited hidden Ore at the end of Research. There’s a lot here that’s seemingly designed to make you think twice, then go replay the first two levels in search of stuff that you missed.

Of course, there’s a lot more that’s simply designed to kill you. I stand by my earlier comment that Hexarchy is the toughest stage in Prodeus, but the last room in Frost is a significant challenge. If you can clear Frost without any deaths, the rest of the campaign is effectively a victory lap.

The final weapon in the campaign, the Chaos Caster, is found in Frost. It’s not a particularly useful weapon and is primarily meant to melt through iced-over passages in this stage, but you can do some fun things with it. It projects short-lived, short-range pools of lava that do damage over time to anything standing in them, which can be really entertaining in situations where you know where something is about to spawn.

Secrets: 4

#1: From your starting point, cross the canyon and climb the second cliff on the opposite side (circled below). There’s a Fiend on it as you enter.

There’s an armored vest hidden towards the back of the plateau.

#2: Once you’ve got the Chaos Caster, use it to defrost the elevator shaft, as indicated, in order to continue through the stage.

Before you drop down it, however, take a look at the closest ledge. Destroy the grate next to it (circled below), which will take a few shots, then crawl through the duct to reach an Ore Fragment.

#3: Right after Secret #2, you’ll encounter a pitched battle between Order and Chaos in what used to be the trainyard from the end of Research. Once everything’s dead, jump onto the second floor of where the Chaos monsters were standing, below.

You’ll find an armored vest in the same notch that had a hidden Ore Fragment back in the second level.

#4: As you’re working your way back through Research from the train yard, you’ll hit a room that contains a minigun zombie and a Nexus Point.

The final secret in Frost is found in a hole in the wall in this room (circled, above), where it’s just outside your field of vision as you first enter. It contains 4 rockets and an Ore Fragment.

Ore Fragments: 6

#1: Progress down the canyon towards the broken dam, then turn right. You’ll find the dual elevator platform from all the way back in Sacrum, but this time, you can run around behind it to salvage its Ore Fragment power supply.

#2: Check the top of the entrance to the elevator platform mentioned for #1, just above.

It looks like there might be some elaborate trick to get up here, but you can just double-jump onto the edge of the doorframe from the snowy ledge next to it (below).

I’m honestly not 100% sure that this is how you’re supposed to get this secret. The jump from the snowy ledge onto the metal floor with the Ore Fragment is weirdly finicky, which makes me wonder if I’m brute-forcing it and there’s a switch somewhere around here that I’m supposed to be hitting instead. Either way, this works.

#3: Cross the canyon from the elevator platform entrance to progress with the level. If you turn around once you’re inside and look up, there are destructible switches on either side of the entrance door.

Destroy them both to open a hatch in the crashed pod, which lets you take an Ore Fragment and a large pack of chaos ammo.

#4: When you return to the red elevator that was Sacrum’s level exit, an Ore Fragment is now available above you on the roof of the compartment next to the elevator shaft.

#5: See Secret #2, above.

#6: See Secret #4, above.