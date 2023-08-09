Fortnite: Where to Find Cursed Llamas

The recent crossover with Jujutsu Kaisen has introduced Cursed Loot Llamas to Fortnite. Below, we’ll show you how to hunt down a Cursed Llama in your next match.

Cursed Llamas are the key to getting your hands on the fresh Hollow Purple and Straw Doll Technique mythic weapons. The Hollow Purple shoots a powerful ball that rips apart enemy builds and continues to deal damage over time. As for the Straw Doll, this will see you shoot a bundle of explosive nails at your opponents.

Where to find Cursed Loot Llamas in Fortnite

Cursed Llamas appear randomly across the island, just like regular Loot Llamas. However, they won’t spawn in until after the second storm circle. Although their spawn locations are different every match, you’ll get a helping hand as a Cursed Llama icon will appear on both your main map and mini-map.

To crack open a Cursed Llama, all you have to do is deal damage to it until it has no health left. As soon as you shoot, they’ll begin to flee and if you take too long to eliminate the Llama, it will rift away. Therefore, we recommend using a high rarity weapon and hitting the Cursed Llama where it hurts, in the head.

As soon as you’ve successfully eliminated the Cursed Loot Llama in Fortnite, it will drop the Hollow Purple and Straw Doll Technique mythic weapons.