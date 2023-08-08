Fortnite: How to get Hollow Purple and Straw Doll Technique Mythic Weapons

Fortnite’s crossover with the popular Jujutsu Kaisen anime series has arrived. Thanks to the collaboration, two brand new mythic weapons have been added to the map, the Hollow Purple and the Straw Doll Technique. If you want to see just how strong these weapons are for yourself, we’ve got all the details on where you can find them.

The crossover has also seen the roll out of some brand new quests, as well as Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Satoru Gojo outfits making their debut in the store.

How to get Hollow Purple and Straw Doll Technique mythics in Fortnite

Both the Hollow Purple and Straw Doll Technique can be found in Cursed Loot Llamas which are randomly dotted around the island. When you spot one, all you have to do is approach it and use your weapons to deal damage to it until the Llama has been eliminated. Similar to a regular Loot Llama, the Cursed variant will begin to flee as soon as you shoot at them.

The mythic weapons are powerful additions to anyone’s inventory during a match. The Hollow Purple shoots a powerful ball that shreds through enemy builds and deals considerable damage to your opponents over time. As for the Straw Doll, this will launch a bundle of explosive nails at your enemies.

That’s everything you need to know about how to obtain the latest mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.