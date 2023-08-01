Fortnite: How to get the Grapple Glove | Chapter 4 Season 3

We are nearing the end of the current Fortnite season, but Epic Games continue to keep the battle royale experience fresh. The latest Fortnite update has added the Grapple Glove to the Chapter 4 Season 3 loot pool. If you want to find out how you can get the item before your next match, read on!

The Grapple Glove first made its debut back in Chapter 3 Season 3 and it proved to be extremely popular. This is due to the amount of extra mobility the item provides.

Where to find the Grapple Glove in Fortnite

The last time the Grapple Glove featured on the island, the item could only be obtained from Grapple Glove Toolboxes at Grapple Stops in limited quantities. However, they are now much more accessible as the Grapple Glove can be found in chests and as floor loot across the island.

To use the Grapple Glove, all you have to do is equip it and aim it at a surface. When you press the shoot button, you’ll be propelled towards your desired direction. Once you complete the first swing, you’ll be able to chain multiple swings, but keep in mind that each Grapple Glove only has 30 shots.

As soon as you land on your feet again, there will be a short cooldown period before you can begin using the Grapple Glove again.

That’s all you need to know about how to get the Grapple Glove in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.