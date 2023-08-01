Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail Announced

There’s little doubt that Square Enix has loved making their MMORPG of their classic RPG. While previous attempts at such a thing didn’t work out, their fourteenth mainline game worked beautifully. They could weave the character styles and vast world together into something gamers would want to play and enjoy. But you might have thought that with Endwalker, everything was truly at an end. But that wasn’t the case at all. During the recent fan festival in Las Vegas, the team dropped numerous announcements, including that Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail was coming and it would bring plenty with it.

So what is this new expansion? Well, according to Square Enix, “the new expansion sees the Warrior of Light travel to the land of Tural for the first time. The new expansion brings with it a wealth of new content. Expect new story, multiple new jobs, sprawling new areas to explore, new allied tribes, new dungeons, new side quests, new Hunts, new Fates, new Treasure Hunts and much more.”

Another thing that they promise is that the game is going to get a big graphical update as well, so it’ll look prettier than ever before! Specifically, they promise to help improve the “screen-wide aesthetic appeal,” as well as improve textures and materials.

So in many ways, this is a new beginning for the MMORPG, and they’re even calling Tural the “new world” as a way of tying it all into this new phase of its beginning. You can watch the reveal trailer for Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail below!

But that wasn’t the only announcement made at the fan festival. You might recall that Square Enix made a huge statement by coming onto the stage with Phil Spencer of Xbox and stating that the MMORPG would be coming to Xbox systems in 2024. They also teased that more games from the franchise would move to the Xbox over time. That was a big show of commitment from them, and it’ll be interesting to see where it all goes.

The other thing they noted was that the free trial for the game is now getting even bigger! To their credit, Square Enix is giving fans lots of content to try out for free before diving into the game fully. But now, they’re adding in the Stormblood content for free as well! So if you’ve never played the game before, now is the time to do it.

That way, by the time you finish the current content, the new expansion will likely b here!