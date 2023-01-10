Final Fantasy XIV Confirms New Level Cap For 7.0

Those who may be wondering what comes next for levelling up in Final Fantasy XIV have been given confirmation of a new level cap for the game. The MMORPG’s director Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida shed some light on what players can expect during a recent stream to share the patch notes for today’s “Gods Revel, Lands Tremble” 6.3 update.

As with previous expansions, it turns out that players will see the level cap raised a further 10 levels with the arrival of Final Fantasy XIV 7.0. This means that the level cap will finally hit 100, although it sounds as though how to move beyond the three-digit figure in future is causing Yoshi-P and his team a bit of a dilemma. Speaking on the blog via Livedoor, Yoshida explains that the idea of pushing past that into level 110 “feels a bit half-assed.” He also comments that it’s a problem that he’ll need to address fairly soon, but it doesn’t sound as though there’s a clear remedy to the challenge just yet.

Either way, it’s not something that players will need to be concerned about just yet. Patch 7.0 is at least a couple of years off at this point, with patch 6.3 only having just been released today. The latest update brings with it the progression of the game’s main storyline through new main scenario quests. These will be setting the wheels in motion and laying the groundwork for whatever Yoshi-P and his team at Square Enix have in mind for the future direction of Final Fantasy XIV, a theme which is clearly on his mind given the comments made today during the reading of the latest expansion’s patch notes.

Back in the here and now though, players can look forward to the extended growth of the Final Fantasy XIV community. Today’s update brings a wealth of new content but also a major property boom. “Gods Revel, Lands Tremble” will bring additional housing wards for all residential areas along with it. This will make up a total of 1,800 new plots per World, which means increased availability of affordable housing in-game, either for players themselves or for their Free Company. Plots in all 60 new wards will be available for purchase via the lottery system, which players can register for from Sunday, January 15.

There’s plenty to keep players entertained in the meantime, although it’s good to know that the level cap issue is on the development team’s radar to be addressed in future. Until there are any further updates though, it’s as good a time as any to jump into everything Final Fantasy XIV 6.3 has to offer.

