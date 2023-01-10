Final Fantasy XIV New Patch 6.3 Content Is Now Live

Get ready to gear up and take the fight to the gods in the latest update to Final Fantasy XIV. Patch 6.3 is now live and sees a wealth of new content making its way into the popular MMORPG. In addition, there are a number of reworks and changes to get to grips with, which Square Enix has shared in much more detail today.

The new main scenario quests introduced in this patch will see the continuation of the Warrior of Light’s storyline in Final Fantasy XIV. In addition, there’s a new 24-player alliance raid that players can take part in, plus a new 8-player trial in both Normal and Extreme difficulties.

After releasing preliminary patch notes for the update earlier in the week, Final Fantasy XIV has now provided a full breakdown of all the changes and new additions that “Gods Revel, Lands Tremble” will be coming along for the ride. Chief amongst these is a full rework of the game’s Paladin job, as well as additional job changes for Warrior/Marauder, Dark Knight, Gunbreaker, Monk and more. You can check out the patch notes in full for today’s expansion over on the Final Fantasy XIV website. Some of the Paladin-specific changes can be viewed right below.

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3 Paladin Changes and Adjustments

Gladiator/Paladin

Fight or Flight – The effect has been changed from “Increases physical damage dealt by 25%” to “Increases damage dealt by 25%.” The duration has been reduced from 25 to 20 seconds.

– The effect has been changed from “Increases physical damage dealt by 25%” to “Increases damage dealt by 25%.” The duration has been reduced from 25 to 20 seconds. Riot Blade – Potency has been reduced from 170 to 120. Combo potency has been reduced from 300 to 280.

– Potency has been reduced from 170 to 120. Combo potency has been reduced from 300 to 280. Iron Will – Recast time has been reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.

– Recast time has been reduced from 3 to 2 seconds. Sheltron – The effect has been changed from “Block incoming attacks” to “Reduces damage taken by 15%.”

– The effect has been changed from “Block incoming attacks” to “Reduces damage taken by 15%.” Prominence – The amount of MP recovered has been increased. The combo bonus “Grants Divine Might” has been added.

– The amount of MP recovered has been increased. The combo bonus “Grants Divine Might” has been added. Goring Blade – The effects of this action have been revamped. Goring Blade now functions as follows: delivers an attack with a potency of 700. This weapon skill does not share a recast timer with any other actions. Recast time has been increased from 2.5 to 60 seconds.

– The effects of this action have been revamped. Goring Blade now functions as follows: delivers an attack with a potency of 700. This weapon skill does not share a recast timer with any other actions. Recast time has been increased from 2.5 to 60 seconds. Divine Veil – The effect has been changed from “Upon HP recovery via healing magic cast by self or a party member, a protective barrier is cast on all party members within a radius of 15 yalms” to “Creates a barrier around self and all party members near you.”

– The effect has been changed from “Upon HP recovery via healing magic cast by self or a party member, a protective barrier is cast on all party members within a radius of 15 yalms” to “Creates a barrier around self and all party members near you.” Royal Authority – Potency has been reduced from 130 to 120. Combo potency has been reduced from 420 to 380. The combo bonus “grants Divine Might” has been added.

– Potency has been reduced from 130 to 120. Combo potency has been reduced from 420 to 380. The combo bonus “grants Divine Might” has been added. Holy Spirit – Potency has been increased from 300 to 350. Requiescat potency has been increased from 600 to 650. Potency is increased to 450 while under the effect of Divine Might. The effect of Divine Might will be prioritized over Requiescat when under the effect of both.

– Potency has been increased from 300 to 350. Requiescat potency has been increased from 600 to 650. Potency is increased to 450 while under the effect of Divine Might. The effect of Divine Might will be prioritized over Requiescat when under the effect of both. Requiescat – Potency has been reduced from 400 to 300. Maximum stacks of Requiescat have been reduced from 5 to 4. The Requiescat effect has been changed from “Increases the potency of Holy Spirit and Holy Circle and spells will require no cast time” to “Increases the potency of Holy Spirit, Holy Circle, and all Confiteor combo actions and spells will require no cast time.” The additional effect “Grants Blade of Faith Ready when the effect of Requiescat ends” has been changed to “Grants Confiteor Ready.”

– Potency has been reduced from 400 to 300. Maximum stacks of Requiescat have been reduced from 5 to 4. The Requiescat effect has been changed from “Increases the potency of Holy Spirit and Holy Circle and spells will require no cast time” to “Increases the potency of Holy Spirit, Holy Circle, and all Confiteor combo actions and spells will require no cast time.” The additional effect “Grants Blade of Faith Ready when the effect of Requiescat ends” has been changed to “Grants Confiteor Ready.” Holy Circle – Potency has been reduced from 130 to 100. Potency is increased to 200 while under the effect of Divine Might. The effect of Divine Might will be prioritized over Requiescat when under the effect of both.

– Potency has been reduced from 130 to 100. Potency is increased to 200 while under the effect of Divine Might. The effect of Divine Might will be prioritized over Requiescat when under the effect of both. Atonement – Potency has been reduced from 420 to 380.

– Potency has been reduced from 420 to 380. Confiteor – Potency has been reduced from 1,000 to 400. Potency is increased to 900 while under the effect of Requiescat. Potency will be reduced 50% for the second and all remaining enemies. Effect of Requiescat no longer ends upon execution. Requirement for execution has been changed from “while under the effect of Requiescat” to “while under the effect of Confiteor Ready.”

– Potency has been reduced from 1,000 to 400. Potency is increased to 900 while under the effect of Requiescat. Potency will be reduced 50% for the second and all remaining enemies. Effect of Requiescat no longer ends upon execution. Requirement for execution has been changed from “while under the effect of Requiescat” to “while under the effect of Confiteor Ready.” Holy Sheltron – The effect has been changed from “Block incoming attacks.” to “Reduces damage taken by 15%.”

– The effect has been changed from “Block incoming attacks.” to “Reduces damage taken by 15%.” Expiacion – Potency has been increased from 420 to 450. Reduced potency for the second and all remaining enemies will be increased from 50% to 60%.

– Potency has been increased from 420 to 450. Reduced potency for the second and all remaining enemies will be increased from 50% to 60%. Blade of Faith – MP cost has been increased from 0 to 1,000. Potency has been reduced from 480 to 200. Potency is increased to 700 while under the effect of Requiescat. The additional effect “Restores MP” has been removed.

– MP cost has been increased from 0 to 1,000. Potency has been reduced from 480 to 200. Potency is increased to 700 while under the effect of Requiescat. The additional effect “Restores MP” has been removed. Blade of Truth – MP cost has been increased from 0 to 1,000. Potency has been reduced from 560 to 300. Potency is increased to 800 while under the effect of Requiescat. The additional effect “Restores MP” has been removed.

– MP cost has been increased from 0 to 1,000. Potency has been reduced from 560 to 300. Potency is increased to 800 while under the effect of Requiescat. The additional effect “Restores MP” has been removed. Blade of Valor – MP cost has been increased from 0 to 1,000. Potency has been reduced from 620 to 400. Potency is increased to 900 while under the effect of Requiescat. The additional effect “Restores MP” has been removed. The combo bonus “Damage over time” has been removed.

– MP cost has been increased from 0 to 1,000. Potency has been reduced from 620 to 400. Potency is increased to 900 while under the effect of Requiescat. The additional effect “Restores MP” has been removed. The combo bonus “Damage over time” has been removed. Divine Magic Mastery – The combo bonus “grants Divine Might” has been added.

– The combo bonus “grants Divine Might” has been added. Enhanced Prominence – Now acquired at level 72 (previously level 66). The combo bonus “grants Divine Might” has been added.

– Now acquired at level 72 (previously level 66). The combo bonus “grants Divine Might” has been added. Enhanced Divine Veil – The healing effect of Divine Veil now applies upon execution rather than when the barrier is applied to targets.

Source