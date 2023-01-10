The Sims 4 Receives A New Tease For The Next Big Update

The Sims is a massive video game franchise, and currently, the latest mainline installment is The Sims 4. However, more recently, this video game has become free to play. That is allowing more players to finally try the game out and see what they might have been missing these past several years. Additionally, while we know that there is another project in development for the future of this IP, it doesn’t look like updates are slowing down for The Sims 4. In fact, there was a new tease today about a big update hitting the game soon.

The update is set to get a proper reveal later this month. According to the small tease video, players can expect a community stream this January 31, 2023. But that hasn’t stopped fans from chiming in online about what they hope is showcased. We know that there is a focus on babies being tweaked early this year. It would seem that babies within The Sims 4 might have a new stage of life coming their way which is infants. That might be the main focus of this coming community stream, but there’s probably more to it than that.

Get familiar with The Sims this season!



Whether you're expecting an update or waiting for a new expansion pack to arrive, it's all relative ✨ pic.twitter.com/aOgywOOqDA — The Sims (@TheSims) January 10, 2023

Some fans of the franchise are hopeful that this might be a new take on a previously released DLC. One of the suggestions from fans online is a Generations DLC release for The Sims 4. If you don’t recall, The Sims 3 received the Generations expansion pack, which provided more life stages for the game, ranging from childhood to adult life. That could be a DLC that developers will be looking back on with this new update, but again we’re left waiting on just what exactly the developers are going to bring with The Sims 4.

Again, all we have is this teaser that went out from The Sims Twitter account today. Included was the notice of a big update, two unique kits, one expansion pack, and the announcement of a community stream coming at the end of this month. So, for now, we’ll have to wait until the community stream to see just what the developers have in store for us. If you haven’t already given The Sims 4 a chance, this game came out all the way back in 2014 for the PC, but you can also get it for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Likewise, as mentioned, the game recently became free, so you can enjoy the game without having to throw down any money for the base game.

Source