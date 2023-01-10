Red Dead Redemption 2 Hits A New Concurrent Player Peak

Red Dead Redemption is a fantastic IP and one that Rockstar Games hasn’t been showing as much love compared to Grand Theft Auto. While Grand Theft Auto V’s online component, Grand Theft Auto Online, receives updates and support, we can’t say the same for Red Dead Online. Despite the lack of any major updates to provide new content for Red Dead Redemption 2 or its online counterpart, players are still actively enjoying this game. In fact, we’re finding out that there is a new concurrent player peak for the game on Steam, which shows how popular this title remains.

New reports show that Red Dead Redemption 2 received over 69,000 concurrent players on January 9, 2023. That’s a massive number for a game without any new updates. But there are a couple of notable reasons that this might have swayed more players onto the game this past week. For instance, the holidays could play a significant role here. Red Dead Redemption 2 is a highly beloved game, but that doesn’t mean everyone was picking this title up at launch. With the recent holiday season, we saw some steep discounts on video games, so Red Dead Redemption 2 being heavily discounted might have finally allowed some more players to pick the game up.

Additionally, some players could jump from Google Stadia to a Steam copy of Red Dead Redemption 2. Unfortunately, this was due to Google Stadia closing down, and thus some players had to take their gameplay over to another platform. Regardless, some players might have simply taken the opportunity to jump back into the game again. Whatever the reason ended up being, it’s clear that fans have really adored this video game installment, and it’s a shame Rockstar Games hasn’t provided new content for players to go through.

Regardless, other fans are hopeful Rockstar Games will deliver a next-generation update for the game. Red Dead Redemption 2 doesn’t have its own PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S platform release. Additionally, since this game was a prequel to Red Dead Redemption, some players also hoped a remastered edition for the first installment would also arrive. For now, nothing has been unveiled for the future of this IP, and it might stay that way until Rockstar Games brings out Grand Theft Auto 6. If you haven’t already given Red Dead Redemption 2 a chance, we have a Before You Buy coverage on the title in the video embedded down below.

