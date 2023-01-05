Final Fantasy XIV Has A New Fan Kit Up For Grabs

Final Fantasy XIV players are getting ready for the release of the game’s latest update. Patch 6.3, entitled ‘Gods Revel, Lands Tremble’ will go live next Tuesday, January 10. Ahead of the launch of the new content, Square Enix has treated eager players to some new digital goodies in the form of a new fan kit.

Those ready to represent their love of all things Final Fantasy XIV can download a number of different items as part of the new fan kit. The kit includes artwork from the upcoming Patch 6.3 update, which can be downloaded as both desktop wallpapers and wallpapers for your smartphone. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the wallpapers feature the key art for the promotion of ‘Gods Revel, Lands Tremble,’ with the Warrior of Light taking centre stage alongside counterpart newcomer character Zero.

In addition to the new wallpapers, Final Fantasy XIV fans can also download a range of additional items for use on social media, as well as for use as streaming overlays and animations. These packs will feature artwork from the game’s previous updates, with more to come from the official Patch 6.3 fan kit at “a later date.” Presumably, this will be at some point after the launch of the ‘Gods Revel, Lands Tremble’ content next week, but we’ll have to wait and see. You can check out a trailer for the upcoming Patch 6.3 right here to get an idea of what’s coming up in the latest expansion to Square Enix’s beloved MMORPG.

Final Fantasy XIV fans have a lot to look forward to in the new patch. A whole host of new main scenario quests that feature existing characters as well as the new character Zero will be making their way into the adventure. In addition, the game will be bringing in a brand new dungeon called Lapis Manalis, the new Containment Bay P1T6 Unreal Trial and a new Ultimate Raid for players to challenge themselves with. There will also be a complete rework of the game’s Paladin job, which will reportedly “retool the current system which has been distorted considerably by the excessive buildup.”

While reworks to certain jobs are on the cards, the return of the automatic housing demolition feature in Patch 6.3 is also imminent. As with all major expansions, change is to be expected, but whether or not this will turn out to be a popular move amongst the Final Fantasy XIV community remains to be seen.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Patch 6.3 rolls out on January 10.

