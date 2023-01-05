Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gets New Bounty Mode

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 adds a brand-new Bounty mode to its multiplayer. Is this twist on Team Deathmatch going to entice players?

Since Call of Duty: Modern Ware 2 was released on October 27th, 2022 the game has drawn a huge audience to both the game’s multiplayer and Warzone mode after Call of Duty: Vanguard‘s lukewarm reception the previous year. Call of Duty has always tried to innovate on what players either describe as the staple Call of Duty experience or simply a stale gameplay loop. While there’s certainly a debate to be had over that you can’t say the Call of Duty developers haven’t been experimenting with different modes and time periods. Gameplay modes like Warzone and Zombies revolutionized the way Call of Duty was played in the past and previous titles have attempted to mix up the experience by setting titles in the past and future with different movement mechanics. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 appears to be no different.

A couple of new gameplay modes have made their way to the game’s multiplayer including a brand new Raid mode and most recently a Bounty mode. Infinity Ward announced on Twitter on the 4th of January, 2023 that the game’s new Bounty mode had been added to Modern Warfare 2. The mode adds a new twist to the Team Deathmatch formula. The player with the most kills on each team is now marked for death and upon killing the player gives extra points to the opposing team. This adds a fun new mechanic to an already staple piece of the Call of Duty multiplayer formula as now players will be more inclined to target bigger targets which should hopefully lead to more teams working together to stop the top-rated player from obtaining game-ending killstreaks.

Alongside this, it might also encourage teammates to treat the player with the most kills on their team as an almost VIP so that their team can secure victory. That’s probably wishful thinking though.

This week in #MWII:



Our Bounty mode is here 🎯



Take down High Value Targets in this new TDM-style mode.



This week in #Warzone2:



Mini-Royale (Trios)

Battle Royale (Quads, Trios, Duos, Solos)

3rd Person Battle Royale (Duos) — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) January 4, 2023

It’s still yet unclear as to whether the mode will be rotated in and out of playlists at some point in the future but it’ll definitely be interesting to see if this new mode entices players enough to become as popular as modes like Control, Kill Confirmed, and Search and Destroy.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.