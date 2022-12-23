Final Fantasy XIV 6.3 Releases On January 10

Final Fantasy XIV players don’t have too much longer to wait for a whole host of brand new content. The MMORPG’s upcoming patch 6.3 will be heading into the game in just under three weeks’ time. It’ll be ready for players to jump into on January 10, 2023.

The new update, entitled “Gods Revel, Lands Tremble,” was discussed in a bit more detail during the latest Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer live stream. The release date was confirmed by the game’s director and producer Naoki Yoshida during the broadcast. Additionally, Final Fantasy XIV‘s global community producer Toshio Murouchi also joined in the stream, which treated viewers to a brand new trailer that revealed the update’s release date. You can check out the latest trailer for the “Gods Revel, Lands Tremble” update right here to get a feel for everything that’s coming up in the next segment of the Final Fantasy XIV saga.

The trailer gives players another highly detailed look at some of the action they can expect to find in patch 6.3. It also gives them a bit more of a glimpse at some of the challenging-looking boss fights and raids that’ll be available. As part of the new story coming into play with the upcoming update, players will also get to find out more about the game’s newcomer character Zero, who also features in the trailer, showcasing some pretty impressive but destructive powers.

Players can also expect the continuation of the main scenario quests alongside some new challenges in patch 6.3. These include the new Lapis Manalis dungeon, the new Containment Bay P1T6 Unreal Trial and a new New Ultimate Raid. In addition, the game will now include six additional dungeons from Heavensward, thanks to the expansion of its Duty Support system. This means that those playing Final Fantasy XIV on the free trial will now be able to adventure through all of the game’s main scenario dungeons.

Alongside these, players can expect to see updates to the Island Sanctuary mode that was recently introduced, plus an update to the housing system in Final Fantasy XIV, which has drawn some criticism from some members of the game’s community. This is down to the fact that it’ll be bringing back the automatic housing demolition feature, meaning players will need to ensure they’re using their houses regularly to avoid the timer being started for the auto-demolition of their abode. Some players will undoubtedly see this as a controversial feature, however, it is one way of addressing the game’s current housing issues.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Patch 6.3 rolls out on January 10.

Source