Detective Pikachu Returns Hits The Marketplace This October

Update:

Here are what some players had to say about the latest trailer drop.

Original Story…

If you tuned into the Pokemon Presents stream, you might have caught the latest trailer highlighting Detective Pikachu Returns. This game picks up after the original release, which hit a worldwide launch in 2018 for the Nintendo 3DS. However, this latest installment is going to land on the Nintendo Switch. A brand new trailer has been released, offering a bit more insight into the game and when exactly we can mark down our calendars. If you’re a Pokemon fan, then you can expect Detective Pikachu Returns to land in the marketplace on October 6, 2023.

The latest trailer reveals the main synopsis of the game. Now spoiler alert if you didn’t already play the first installment. But the first game that introduced not only Pikachu along with Tim Goodman but revealed that Tim’s father, Harry, who was Pikachu’s owner, had gone missing. Fortunately, Tim can understand Pikachu and the duo strikes up a friendship as they venture out to find out what happened to Harry. This game leaves us hanging at the end, with both Tim and Pikachu setting off to find Harry. That’s apparently still the main focus in this second installment.

Pikachu sets up the storyline to fill you in on how the game is played out. Rather than being a traditional Pokemon experience, this is a detective game. When a mystery or crime comes up, Tim and Pikachu set off to solve it. You’ll gather up clues, investigate areas, and communicate with both humans along with Pokemon. From there, you’ll be able to piece together what happened. However, both Tim and Pikachu hope they can gather enough evidence to locate where Harry is.

This game installment, as mentioned, is only coming to the Nintendo Switch platform. So mark down your calendars for its official release into the marketplace this October 6, 2023. That’s, of course, if nothing pops up to push the game further into the calendar year. Meanwhile, if you missed out on the latest trailer that offers a look into not only the town we’ll be exploring but some of the Pokemon and NPCs along the way, then it’s available to view down below. Furthermore, the original release of Detective Pikachu is available today through the Nintendo 3DS. You’ll even find that there was a film from 2019 based on the game called Pokemon Detective Pikachu.