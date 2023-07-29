Fortnite: How to get the Mammoth Pistol

The latest Fortnite patch has made changes to the loot pool. Thanks to the Futurama crossover, Bender’s Metal Shiny Raygun was added to the battle royale. The Mammoth Pistol also made its way into Fortnite, but it was overshadowed by the new mythic weapon. Below, you’ll find all the details you need to know about the pistol, as well as where you can find it.

The Mammoth Pistol can be compared to the Hand Cannon which made various appearances throughout Chapter 1. However, the crosshair is smaller compared to the Hand Cannon and the weapon feels more stable, overall.

Where to find the Mammoth Pistol in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

The Mammoth Pistol is highly accessible as it can be found across the island in Chests, Holo-Chests, Flying Drones, and even as floor loot.

The single-shot pistol makes use of heavy ammunition to deal a single, powerful shot. To take advantage of the damage, you’ll have to be accurate, especially in medium to long range battles which it is best suited to. The only downside to the Mammoth Pistol is that it only has a magazine capacity of 7 rounds, along with a slow reload time. The reload speed can be quickened if you manage to roll the Desperate Reload or Pistol Recycle Reality Augments.

That’s all you need to know about getting your hands on the Mammoth Pistol in your next Fortnite match.