Fortnite: How to get Cloak Gauntlets | Location Guide

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has taken us to the Wilds. The middle of the island has collapsed, revealing a hidden jungle containing various plants, rideable Raptors, and an array of secrets waiting to be uncovered. Epic Games recently introduced the Cloak Gauntlets, a weapon that grants you a unique ability.

Cloak Gauntlets allow your character to turn invisible. Once you get through the 25 second cooldown period, they can be used indefinitely in your match. The Cloak Gauntlets are definitely powerful and allow you to move around the map undetected, but they do have their limitations.

Cloak Gauntlets location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

If you want to get your hands on the new Cloak Gauntlets, it may be a bit of a challenge as they aren’t common. They can be found in regular chests and if you’re lucky, as floor loot. You’ll have a better chance of finding them if you search the jungle biome. This is Rumble Ruins, Shady Stilts, and the Creepy Compound points of interest.

Also, you can obtain them by finding and eliminating the Wildguard Relik boss who roams around Rumble Ruins. He will drop a mythic version of the Relik Cloak Gauntlets, along with a mythic MK-Alpha assault rifle.

When you equip the Cloak Gauntlets, press your “fire” button and you’ll become invisible. However, you will appear again if you take damage or you switch weapons in your inventory. Its worth noting that you’ll still be detected by the Thermal DMR and a Flare Gun while you’re invisible.

That’s all you need to know about the new Cloak Gauntlets and their location on the island. Fortnite’s loot pool is constantly evolving, so we’ll keep you updated with the latest changes as the season continues to progress.