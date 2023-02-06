Dead Space Remake: All Weapon Upgrades | Built to Order Achievement Guide

As you make your way through the USG Ishimura in Dead Space Remake, you will gather quite the arsenal of weapons to battle through the necromorph hordes. While these weapons can definitely get the job done, it is important to make them stronger as you come face-to-face with more powerful foes. Luckily, I can point you in the direction of where to find these Weapon Upgrades found across the expansive mining vessel. This guide will show players where to find all the weapon upgrades in Dead Space Remake and unlock the Built to Order Achievement.

All Weapon Upgrades In Dead Space Remake

Every weapon has 3 upgrades, bringing the total unlockable upgrades to 21. Each weapon has one upgrade that is immediately available in any shop once you acquire the weapon, so for any of these upgrades, you will simply need to buy the upgrade any time you get a new weapon, though the first two weapons in the game, the Plasma Cutter and Pulse Rifle, won’t have their shop upgrades available until Chapter 3: Course Correction. The rest of the upgrades need to first be found on the ship and then can be bought at a Shop, similar to the Schematics that unlock new items like Med Packs and ammo. You can check out Gameranx’s guide on where to find all the weapons in the game here. This guide will tell you where to find all of the weapon upgrades in the game, broken up by the first Chapter where you can acquire them.

Chapter 2: Intensive Care

There is only 1 Weapon Upgrade found in Chapter 2.

Cartridge Rack (Plasma Cutter)

After crafting an explosive with the Hyrdazine Tank and Shock Pad to blow through a barricade on your way towards the Morgue, go to the left upon entering the Ishimura Clinic to find this upgrade on a bench.

Chapter 3: Course Correction

There are 4 Weapon Upgrades found in Chapter 3. From this point forward, any new weapon you acquire will immediately have one upgrade available at any shop.

Heat Accumulator (Plasma Cutter)

Purchase from a Kiosk Shop. Can be bought for 11,000 Credits.

Kinetic Autoloader (Pulse Rifle)

Purchase from a Kiosk Shop. Can be bought for 11,000 Credits.

Ricochet Tracer (Ripper)

Purchase from a Kiosk Shop. Can be bought for 11,000 Credits.

Gellified Hydrazine (Flamethrower)

Purchase from a Kiosk Shop. Can be bought for 11,500 Credits.

Chapter 4: Obliteration Imminent

There are 2 Weapon Upgrades found in Chapter 4.

P.C.S.I Custom Magazine (Pulse Rifle)

When you are making your way to the Electrical Systems on the Bridge, you can find a Storage room that is locked. To open the door, go to the opposite side of the door to find a broken window. Move the stack of crates hiding the lock and shoot the lock to open to door. Once in the Storage Room, you will find this upgrade on a shelf.

Purchase from a Kiosk Shop. Can be bought for 12,000 Credits.

Chapter 5: Lethal Devotion

There is only 1 Weapon Upgrade made available in Chapter 5.

Ionized Capacitor (Line Gun)

Purchase from Shop for 11,500 Credits.

Chapter 6: Environmental Hazards

There are 2 Weapon Upgrades found in Chapter 6.

Angled Launcher (Ripper)

Make your way to Floor 1 of Hydroponics and get to the hallway known as Flow Control with malfunctioning machinery that sees you having to time your way water shooting from the machines. There is a room here that leads to the office of B. Andonov’s – Flow Supervisor. On the desk of this room is this weapon upgrade.

Subsonic Oscillator (Force Gun)

Purchase from a Kiosk Shop. Can be bought for 12,000 Credits.

Chapter 7: Into the Void

There is only 1 Weapon Upgrade found in Chapter 7.

Macroliter Fuel Tank (Flamethrower)

In the Maintenance Bay of the Mining Deck, progress past the point where you meet Nicole and get the SOS Beacon. After taking the elevator out of the room where you find the Beacon, you will find a circuit breaker where you can activate zero gravity. Turn the gravity off and float down to the lower level to find the Utility Room with a lock that requires Level 3 Security Clearance. You will find this upgrade sitting on the ground.

Chapter 8: Search and Rescue

There is only 3 Weapon Upgrade found in Chapter 8.

Photon Energizer (Line Gun)

After retrieving Level 3 Security Clearance in Chapter 7, you can travel back to Medical and head to the hallway between Crygenics and the Chemical Lab to find Lab Storage and unlock the Lab Storage door. Inside is where you will find this upgrade.

Still in Medical, go to the Bioprosthetics Locker Room near where you first meet the Lurker enemies. You can open this door with Level 3 Security Clearance and will find the upgrade on a bench.

Weighted Blades (Plasma Cutter)

When you gain access to the Communication Center on the Bridge, enter the Maintenance Locker Room as shown on the map below. Sitting on a bench is the upgrade.

Security Override Weapon Upgrades

In Chapter 10: End of Days, you will be able to complete the You Are Not Authorized Side Mission by collecting the RIGs across the ship. You can find Gameranx’s full guide for the quest here. Once you have completed this quest, you will now have the Master Security Override that will allow you to open specific doors and crates throughout the game. This next section will show you where to find the 4 Weapon Upgrades as you backtrack through the ship to visit these locked locations.

High-Yield Grenades (Pulse Rifle)

Travel down to Water Purification on the Bridge. You will find a locked door that leads to the Water Purification Storage room. You will be able to pick up this upgrade from a closed locker.

Precision Lasers (Line Gun)

Back in Hydroponics, you’ll find a Master Override chest in the hallway between Hydroponics Central Hub and the Mining Tram Station.

Back in the room where Chapter 2 begins and leads to the Medical Tram Station. There is a series of crates that you can move with Kinesis. Create a path to the door and open it with the Master Override and find a crate inside that you will also open with the Master Override to find the upgrade.

Carbon-Fiber Blades (Ripper)

In Engineering, head down to the machine room where you originally picked up the Ripper weapon. At the end of the room on the opposite side from where you found the weapon is a chest that can be opened with the Master Override that has the Weapon Upgrade inside.

Chapter 10: End of Days

There are 2 Weapon Upgrades found in Chapter 10.

Gravitic Amplifier (Force Gun)

Head to the Crew Deck and progress through the main objective of destroying tendrils to clear a path through the flesh-covered wing of the ship. On the third floor of the area where you destroy the second tendril, make your way to the Guest Consultant Suite. Head to the room at the back of the hall to find this Upgrade. You will need to complete the Scientific Methods Side Mission to open this door. You can check out Gameranx’s full guide on how to complete this Mission here.

High-Pressure Nozzle (Flamethrower)

In the Deluxe Quiet Bunks, use a battery to reroute power to the door of the Deluxe Shift Bunks. Inside here is where you will find a chest that can be opened with the Master Override with the upgrade inside.

Chapter 11: Alternate Solutions

There is only 1 Weapon Upgrade found in Chapter 11.

Suspension Module (Force Gun)

Head to the Cargo Bay and take the small elevator down to the lower level. From the elevator, go to the right to find a Guardian enemy, the ones that are attached to walls. Go to the left of the Guardian to find a crate you can open with the Master Override to find this final Weapon Upgrade.

With all of these items found, you can now fully upgrade each of your weapons with Nodes. Head to any workbench to install these upgrades and the Built to Order Achievement will unlock.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for guides, tips, and tricks on the achievements and trophies for the Dead Space Remake.

