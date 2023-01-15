Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion — How to Maximize Accessory and Materia Slots

When you first start playing Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, you’ll notice that Zack only has the ability to equip four materia at a time and two accessories at a time. Fortunately, it isn’t very difficult to make it so that Zack can instead equip six materia and four accessories.

This will give you a huge advantage as you make your way through the game, particularly when it comes to difficult enemies and missions. With that in mind, here’s how you can get the Keychain and Backpack key items, as well as how to unlock SOLDIER First Class for Zack as you play through the game.

Other Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Guides:

All Missables from Chapters 1 & 2 – All Missables in Chapter 3 – How to Beat the Chapter 4 Mini-Games – All Missables in Chapter 4 – All Missables for Chapter 5 – How Does Buster Sword Proficiency Work? – How to Save All the Fan Clubs – All Missables in Chapters 6 & 7 – How to Find All Wutai Spies – Aerith Affections Guide – How to Get Tonberry and Cactuar – How to Get the Magic Pot – How to Find the Seven Wonders of Nibelheim – All Missable Missions – How to Get the Genji Equipment Set – How to Find the Waterfall Treasures in Gongaga – Where to Find the Goddess Materia – How to Open the Cage of Binding – What Carries Over in New Game +

How to Maximize Your Materia and Accessory Slots in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

What’s great about the first three upgrades that you’ll likely be searching for when you first begin playing through your journey is that they can all be gained within the first few chapters of the game. To make matters even better, the first few chapters are relatively short, especially when compared to some of the more extensive chapters that come later on in the game. To equip two additional materia, you simply need to complete Chapter 4. This is unmissable and will unlock automatically once you’ve completed Chapter 4 on every playthrough.

As for the Keychain and Backpack, which will each grant Zack an additional accessory slot, you’ll get these for completing missions 7-2-2 and 7-2-5. If you don’t see those unlocked, you may have to play further into the game. However, once you see that any of the M7 Missions are unlocked, you will eventually have access to these. If you don’t see them in your mission list and you’ve completed Chapters 1-4, scroll through your M7 missions until you see them listed as rewards, or simply keep playing M7 missions until the requisite missions do finally unlock for you.

Either way, by following these basic steps, you’ll have way more options for how you choose to optimize Zack’s equipment for an ever-growing variety of situations, missions, and enemies. Unfortunately, these will also need to be unlocked again on New Game +. Luckily, you’ll be so strong by then that it will take you less than an hour to get everything back, so long as you skip through the game’s many cut scenes.