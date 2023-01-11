Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion — How to Open the Cage of Binding

There is an absolute metric ton of missable content in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion. In fact, right up until the very end of the game, there are completely ancillary quests, missions, summons, and items that you can lock yourself out of totally if you don’t know where to go. Luckily, the game is rather short, and there’s a New Game + feature, but either way, just to help players out, here’s how to open the Cage of Binding on your first playthrough.

Other Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Guides:

How to Open the Cage of Binding in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

In order to unlock the path to the Cage of Binding, you have to read all of the Loveless Tombs that are scattered around the final area. As the area is pretty small, you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding them but just in case, here are their locations. The first tomb is just to the right as you enter the Depths of Judgment, knocking one off right off the hop.

The second can be found on the other end of the area, where you can exit to the Portal of Severance. You’ll see it the second you enter the area. Now, turn around, and head back to one of the side areas. This area is called the Howling Fang and will be a dead end for now, featuring a caged behemoth and one of the Loveless Tombs. That behemoth is actually what you’re going to be fighting at the end of the Cage of Binding, but if you just want the trophy/achievement, you only need to open the entrance to the light and enter it.

Anyway, you’ll find one more tomb on your way to the other side area, the Lake of Oblivion, and a final one in the Lake of Oblivion itself. These correspond to the five glowing lights in the area. Examine each one and complete the ensuing fight, and you’ll unlock a cut scene that shows light extending to the Cage of Oblivion and allowing you to enter.

Once inside, if you want to complete the area, you’re going to have to unlock every prison cell you can as you explore and use the keys you unlock from the battles to open one of the doors with the glowing light on them. The area is kind of confusing, as everything looks alike, but just keep exploring, fight all of the random battles, and check each door when you have a key until one unlocks, and you should be able to make it through to the end. If, by chance, you’re struggling with any aspect of this quest, be sure and check out this helpful video that includes the steps for each area.