Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion — What Carries Over in New Game+?

As we’ve pointed out in most of our Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion articles, this game has even more missables than Final Fantasy VII Remake. Furthermore, if you miss certain items, missions, or rewards throughout your playthrough, you’re potentially locked out of them until you start a second journey with New Game +. Luckily, many different things will carry over for Zack into New Game +, and we’re going to list them all below so you’re not in the dark about what you get to keep.

Other Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Guides:

What Carries Over to New Game + in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

There’s actually a pretty long list of different aspects of your journey that will carry over to New Game +. The biggest one you’ll notice that doesn’t carry over is Mission Completion, which is kind of a bummer for anyone who played through three-quarters or more of the missions only to find out that they’re not strong enough to complete the final ones. The good news, however, is that you can fly through the missions on New Game +, due to your higher level and much better equipment.

Zack’s level.

Experience Points

SP

Acquired Gil

Playtime

Items (certain exceptions apply)

Materia

Equipment status (certain exceptions apply)

DMW Progress

DMW Limit break/limit verge count

Buster Sword proficiency

Mail (Tutorials, Useful tips)

There are a few caveats for this list, though. First of all, the summon materia for your DMW must be recollected in New Game + in order for you to use them and try to complete the DMW for the trophy or achievement and the piece of Genjin Equipment that you get as a reward for doing so. You’ll notice that they’re blacked out on the DMW board until you collect them again.

Also, note that you’ll have to wait until Zack gets the Buster Sword to continue building up Buster Sword Proficiency. Next, you’re going to need to wait until Zack unlocks Soldier First Class in order to equip 6 materia as well. Finally, you will have to recollect the Keychain and Backpack items in order to equip the extra two accessory slots. Fortunately, the missions that unlock these accessories can be accessed within the first few hours of the game if you focus on mission completion in Chapters 1, 2, and 3.