Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Easily Evolve Pokemon That Require 1,000 Steps | Rellow, Pawmo & Bramblin Guide

Some Pokemon won’t evolve until you take them on a long walk. In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, there’s a new Let’s Go feature — you can summon your lead Pokemon to walk with you outside their Pokeball. This increases Pokemon friendship and allows you to autobattle wild Pokemon to earn a small amount of XP. It’s a great little feature that makes the Paldea region feel more alive. And you’ll have to use it if you want to evolve a small number of Pokemon that have to walk to reach their next stage.

This can take some time. Luckily, there is an easier way to evolve these Pokemon. You can accomplish this task in a matter of minutes — we’ll explain in the full guide below.

How To Evolve Rellor, Pawmo & Bramblin | Evolution Guide

To evolve these Pokemon, you need to walk 1,000 steps outside a Pokeball then level up. Before getting into the actual method, here’s more info on each of these Pokemon and their evolutions.

Rellor -> Evolves into Rabsca after walking 1,000 steps outside their Pokeball.

To walk with your Pokemon, set the Pokemon as your Lead Pokemon — the first Pokemon in your Party — and press [RB] to send the Pokemon out. They’ll autobattle any wild Pokemon you target or just walk with you. You can do this anywhere, including in cities.

To make this evolution extremely easy, get out your Pokemon and follow these steps.

How To Easily Walk 1,000 Steps : Summon your Pokemon, then run in circles — make sure to run in a slightly wide circle so your trainer doesn’t get dizzy. Your Pokemon will follow. You can do this in town squares where wild Pokemon don’t spawn. “1,000” steps is literal. You can take 1,000 steps without actually travelling anywhere. The only count are the steps taken, not the distance travelled — that means you can cheat by running around in circles.

There isn’t a way to count steps taken, so you’ll just have to guess. I recommend running around in circles for 7-10 minutes. After that, you can level up with a Rare Candy or by earning XP. Make sure to level up in a regular battle — if you level up with autobattle you won’t evolve.

And that’s it! You can take your technique to a new level with a piece of tape or a rubber band. You’ll need to angle both sticks for running in circles — or you can hold them down manually and watch TV. That’s what makes the portable Nintendo Switch so great!