Fortnite: How to Hip Fire | Challenge Guide

Every season, Epic Games are always rolling out challenges with XP and sometimes cosmetic rewards and Chapter 4 Season 4 is no different. A week 6 Fortnite challenge asks players to deal 500 damage to opponents while hip firing using assault rifles or submachine guns. If you aren’t familiar with hip firing in Fortnite, we’ll explain everything you need to know, below.

Unless you’re using a shotgun, you may not be hip firing all too often and if you haven’t delved deeper into the first-person or third-person shooter genre, you might not be familiar with the terminology.

What is hip firing in Fortnite?

Hip firing means to shoot your weapon without aiming down sight. Therefore, to deal damage while hip firing, simply point your assault rifle or submachine gun in the direction of your opponent and shoot at them without aiming down sight.

To get the challenge completed quickly, we recommend hopping into a match of Team Rumble. Since you respawn in this mode, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to rack up 500 hip fire damage on the opposing team.

In addition, we suggest using a submachine gun to take on this challenge as it is the most natural hip fire option, so it’s likely you’ll find more success landing hip fire shots at close range. The Heisted Run N’ Gun submachine gun is the best choice as you’ll have a speed boost when you pull it out. However, since this is an exotic weapon, it’s extremely rare and only appears in two-keyed Holo Chests.

As always, completing weekly challenges gives you an XP reward, so they’re definitely worth completing. Levelling up will grant you battle stars to spend on progressing through your base battle pass and the bonus pages.