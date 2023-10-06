Super Mario Bros Wonder Gets Japanese Commercial

With the game only two weeks from release, Super Mario Bros Wonder has started getting some promotion on television and beyond. Over in Japan, a new set of commercials has been released for TV viewers, and one of them highlights a unique feature of the game. As you’ll see in the commercial below, the player can play as Mario right from the intro screen! You’ll get to interact with the world and its characters as you wait to arrive in the Flower Kingdom with the rest of your friends. It’s a small touch, but it’s a welcome one.

When you select Mario, he says "It's-A Me" pic.twitter.com/iwXZZMGxe7 — Stealth (@Stealth40k) October 6, 2023

It’s clear to all who’ve seen it that Super Mario Bros Wonder will be the most unique entry in the 2D style of the franchise in some time. Numerous new elements will help it stand out from the pack, the biggest being the Wonder Flower. This item will full-on alter the stage you’re on from a “typical Mario level” to something truly unexpected. It is so unexpected that you won’t be able to predict what happens before you touch it. Sometimes, it’ll change the perspective of the level, so you’ll need to go in a different direction or have to think of things from a top-down perspective.

Or, you could find yourself floating in space and using your wits to get through things and find a way out. Mario and his friends could also find themselves warped by changing their size, shape, or ability. Finding a Wonder Seed is the only way to get out of the Wonder Flower’s warped stage. These seeds are vital as they help you unlock further stages in the game. With the potential for lots of hijinx, this could be the thing that helps take the game to the next level. Pun intended.

There’s also the badge system that will shake things up. Players can attach one badge to their character for each stage of the game. Through this, they can gain active or passive abilities to help them get through the stages more easily. For example, you can equip a badge that will make your body a magnet for coins. Or you could get a badge that will let you use vines to attach yourself to objects that you can climb up or bounce off of. You can even do special attacks or get a revive through these badges.

All this will be on display when the game arrives on October 20th.