Redfall Has Dwindled In Numbers That Filling A Team Can Be Problematic

The Redfall game leading up to the launch piques plenty of players’ interest. This was one of the big exclusives coming to the Xbox umbrella. Arkane had previously delivered games like the Dishonored series, Prey, and Deathloop. Meanwhile, their next game to launch from the team was a massive letdown. Redfall launched with players providing plenty of criticism over the game and the development team’s choices. Now, it looks like there’s a slim chance of turning things around. That’s because there are not enough players to keep this game experience going.

Thanks to a report from PCGamesN, it looks like there are points now within the game where fewer than four players are enjoying the campaign. This means you can’t even get an entire team going if you want. There’s also a very small jump to only around thirty players enjoying Redfall, likely during a weekend. That might surprise some players who were probably hopeful this gameplay experience is any different compared to when the title first launched into the marketplace.

Remember, this game launched on May 2, 2023. So we’re several months later at this point, and it’s looking like little to no interest is left in going through the fictional titular island town of Redfall, Massachusetts. This also might be a real bummer for fans who wanted another game to launch into the marketplace that was centered around vampires. Furthermore, even now, when we are in the spooky season of October, it doesn’t look like any interest is being put back into this FPS. Even Pete Hines from Bethesda noted that Redfall would eventually be good.

If you haven’t been following this game, Redfall is a team-based FPS set in the island town of Redfall, Massachusetts. Within the game, players take the role of different survivors who are battling against a legion of vampires and cultists who have taken control of the island. Again, the reception from critics and fans alike felt that this game fell flat when it launched into the marketplace. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage of the game, which you can view below. However, just know that if you do have an interest in this title, you might find it difficult to find other players online to join within the campaign. So you might have to enjoy this game as a solo experience.