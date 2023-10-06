Xbox Has An Action Adventure Sale Promo Going On Right Now

I probably don’t have to remind you just how expensive video games can be. It’s not a cheap hobby, especially if you’re after a new game regularly. That’s where some services like Xbox Game Pass come into play. However, if you’re after something new to enjoy this weekend and happen to be a fan of action-adventure games, you’re in luck. Today, we’re finding out that Xbox has a special sale promo on their official Xbox digital storefront. This sale promo is all about highlighting some great action-adventure games that you can purchase now without breaking the bank.

After all, this latest generation of console platforms saw the rise of new AAA video games. That means if you’re after a few big new releases, you might be forced into waiting a bit for some of the prices to come down. If you sat some games on the back burner and need something new to enjoy this weekend, you might find something well worth your money in the latest sale promo. We’ll be listing down some of the video games discounted below. It should give you an idea of the types of games being featured right now and even help highlight some deals that we think you might be interested in purchasing.

Xbox Action Adventure Sale Promo Highlight

Remnant II Standard Edition $39.99

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga $19.79

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition $23.99

Crash Team Rumble Standard Edition $17.99

Destroy All Humans Jumbo Pack $27.99

Back 4 Blood $17.99

Blacksad: Under the Skin $7.99

Chasm $6.99

Child of Light Ultimate Edition $8.99

Clash Zeno Edition $24.99

Darksiders III $11.99

Deceive Inc $14.99

Far Cry 5 $8.99

Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition $19.99

Gotham Knights $17.49

Immortals Fenyx Rising $8.99

Little Nightmares Complete Edition $7.49

Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition $12.12

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition $14.99

Again, this is just a sale highlight of some games you can find at a discount right now. There are several pages worth of deals that you can sift through in hopes of finding a title worth the pickup. With that said, we don’t know just how long this sale promotion will be lasting. As a result, you don’t want to wait around too long before checking out what is currently marked down from Microsoft’s Xbox digital storefront. You can find the entire sale page right here.