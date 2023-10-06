Assassin’s Creed Mirage – How To Find All Lost Book Locations

Become a real Scholar and complete the quest ‘Al-Jahiz’s Lost Books‘ in Assassin’s Creed Mirage with these Lost Book locations. You’ll find the quest in the House of Wisdom while progressing the main story. There are only 7 Lost Books total, but they aren’t easy to find. Some of the books are locked behind small puzzles. Just reaching the books, even after marking them on your map, can be a pain. Here’s how to get them all with map locations and text explanations.

Al-Jahiz’s Lost Books Quest Guide

The lost books are collectible items required for the Al-Jahiz’s Lost Books quest. Talk to him in the north of the House of Wisdom, a large historical site in the south of Abbasiyah. There are 7 Lost Books to find. After collecting them, return to the House of Wisdom to return the books and earn your reward.

Lost Book #1: Karkh – In a structure to the west of the Harbor Camp in the north port of Karkh. To reach the second floor, climb onto the wooden platforms on the front door to find a blocked window inside. Throw a knife to break the barred window on the opposite side. Once it’s broken, you can cross over and enter to get the book.

Lost Book #2: Harbiyah – Located southwest of the Great Mosque. Go to the house marked on the map above. At the house, you’ll find two barred doors. Climb up through the window on the second floor in the alley, then take the stairs down. Throw a knife at the explosive vase to unlock the door. Now you can enter from the outside.

Lost Book #3: Harbiyah – Found in the Nestorian Monastery. Down below, you’ll find three rooms to your left with movable objects. Move the crates blocking your path on the right side so you can reach a locked door. Crawl through the space on the left, then progress to the hidden library.

Lost Book #4: Round City – Located in the Palace of the Green Dome in the center of the city. Squeeze through the secret entrance located left of the main gate (from the southern main gate, go left until you find it) then enter. Inside the palace grounds, sprint past the guards until you reach the northeast corner of the palace. Climb through the second-floor window to reach a lavish room with this book.

Lost Book #5: Abbasiyah – Found in the unmarked house directly north (across the river) from the House of Wisdom. Attack the weak front door to break in. Move the shelf to reach the second floor and grab the book.

Lost Book #6: Wilderness – Inside the Tuesday Market, at the south gate to Karkh. Find this site south of the Monastery of the Virgins / House of Poulterers and near the Pomegranate Gate. Very simple to get. Climb into the second-floor window on the back-left corner of the central building.

Lost Book #7: Wilderness – The final book is in the far southeast of the map. Follow the road far southeast of Jarjaraya to the marshlands. Follow the road until you spot an old ruin. Throw a fire barrel at the cracked floor to access the last book.

After finding all seven books, return them to the scholar in the House of Wisdom. For completing this quest, you’ll unlock the Scholar achievement / trophy. You’ll also earn the Scholar Costume — which doesn’t do anything, but makes you look a lot smarter.