Assassin’s Creed Mirage – How To Farm Infinite Money & Tokens

Money is everything in the cosmopolitan city of Baghdad. You’ll need lots of dinars to fully enjoy everything Assassin’s Creed Mirage has to offer. Refilling your stock of tools costs cash. Buying materials for crafting upgrades gets very expensive fast. And you can even find unique currencies called Tokens — tokens are used to progress the story in new ways, hire different NPCs to help your organization of Hidden Ones, or buy away your notoriety. Tokens (and cash) don’t have to be rare.

You can start farming an infinite supply of both currencies right at the start of the game. And it really isn’t too hard. It’s so easy and useful, I recommend starting right after completing the prologue and starting the main game. Here’s how to make plenty of cash whenever you need it, and how to stock up on so many tokens you’ll never need more.

More Assassin’s Creed Mirage guides:

10 Tips & Tricks | Mysterious Shard Gear | Components & Tool Upgrades

How To Farm Money & Tokens

Look for glowing pouches on NPC belts.

To make all the money and tokens you’ll ever need — and you’ll need a lot to purchase valuable items like restocking tools and buying up components to craft upgrades — you’ll need to learn how to master pickpocketing.

For each pickpocket attempt, you’ll need to play a short minigame. While the minigame isn’t too difficult, it’s also totally optional. If you fail the minigame, you’ll need to escape an alert phase as your target calls for help. This is aggravating and wastes your time. To farm coins, we’re going to totally ignore the minigame by skipping it completely. To maximize your profits and earn infinite gold, follow these steps. Here’s how to start gold farming.

The Round City is where you’ll find the richest NPCs.

Money & Token Farming Method :

: Before you begin, open the Pause Menu and open Options . Go to the Gameplay tab and turn on Guaranteed Pickpocket . With this setting on, you can quickly and easily pickpocket no matter what difficulty settings you’re on.

and open . Go to the tab and turn on . With this setting on, you can quickly and easily pickpocket no matter what difficulty settings you’re on. To start farming gold / tokens , travel to the richest part of the city. That’s the Round City area. The NPCs here have more gold and drop more tokens. Especially Merchant Tokens .

, travel to the richest part of the city. That’s the area. The NPCs here have more gold and drop more tokens. Especially . You can easily identify pickpocket targets. Look for a small glowing bag on the belts — it’s on the back. Approach and a pickpocket the NPC. You’ll find Dinars, but you’ll also find valuable treasure like Rubies, Jade Jewelry, Gold Rings and more. All of these can be sold for profit.

NPCs will also often drop Merchant Tokens, Power Favor Tokens and Scholar Favor Tokens. By pickpocketing for an hour, you’ll have more than enough tokens for the rest of the game. They’re very, very valuable. Each token has a different use, and all of them can be used during quests to bribe individuals. You’ll want as many as you can get early.

Tokens can be used to buy discounts, hire mercenaries, or distract everyone with a bard.

Power Favor Tokens are used to remove notoriety instantly from town criers. They can also be used to hire groups of mercenaries.

are used to remove notoriety instantly from town criers. They can also be used to hire groups of mercenaries. Scholar Favor Tokens can be used to hire groups of scholars that you can hide inside. You can also hire bards to distract enemies.

can be used to hire groups of scholars that you can hide inside. You can also hire bards to distract enemies. Merchant Favor Tokens can be used to hide with merchants or be spent to lower merchant prices. This is a permanent upgrade and universal. All merchants in the world will have the lower prices.

You can also find rare Merchant Chests that cost Merchant Favors to unlock. By giving Merchants your tokens, you’ll unlock a 10%, 20% and 30% discount. Very good for making valuable upgrading materials cheaper. And you’ll need all this gold for bribing, buying materials like Components to upgrade your tools, and for replenishing your stock of tools. Being an assassin is expensive work, so start farming gold as early as possible. There’s nothing stopping you from travelling to the Round City and stealing everything off everyone immediately.