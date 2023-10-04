Super Mario Bros Wonder Producer Says Sonic Game Release Date Is “Interesting Coincidence”

Video game history is full of rivalries that continue to this day. Heck, just look at the FTC case with Sony and Microsoft and listen to how they talked about each other and Nintendo. It got brutal. But easily, one of the earliest video game rivalries that sparked generations of debate was “Mario vs. Sonic.” The two icons of the beloved video game publishers clashed in many ways over the years, and now, they appear to be clashing again. Why? Because Super Mario Bros Wonder is set to arrive on the 20th, and Sonic Superstars will arrive just three days before then on the 17th. Coincidence? Some people think so.

One of those people happens to be Super Mario Bros Wonder producer Takashi Tezuka, who talked with Game Informer about the upcoming title and noted that it was an “interesting coincidence” that this was happening:

“I think it’s an interesting coincidence. We’ve been creating 2D action games for a long time and we, of course, want as many players as possible to enjoy those games. We’re looking forward to as many people as possible having the opportunity to play these 2D side-scrolling action games, Mario and otherwise.”

That sounds like a very diplomatic answer, and we can appreciate that. But do we actually BELIEVE that he thinks it’s a coincidence? Probably. After all, SEGA, for all its highs, is no longer in the console game, and they’ve only been making software for years now. Meanwhile, Nintendo is on top of the gaming world in many respects, which means they don’t need to “fear competition” from Sonic anymore. Not to mention, games with Sonic have been hit or miss for a couple of decades, while titles with Mario have been rock solid.

However, if we wanted to put the conspiracy hat on, it would be easy to see them playing to “old rivalries” to incite Nintendo while pushing their new title with Sonic. After all, people love nostalgia, and the upcoming Mario and Sonic games both have a heavy helping of nostalgia while also featuring new elements to keep the franchise fresh.

The curious thing will be to see how the games sell because “safe bets” would indicate that it would be Mario that comes out on top by a wide margin, especially based on recent previews. But Sonic had a hit game last year, so who’s to say he couldn’t pull off an upset here? Only time will tell.